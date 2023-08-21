New York Yankees manager suggests major roster changes coming soon after meeting with owner

With the New York Yankees in the midst of a shocking tailspin, manager Aaron Boone suggested changes to the roster could soon be coming after meeting with the team’s owner over the weekend.

There is no other way to say it than the New York Yankees August performance has been disastrous. While the team was in the midst of a down season heading into the month, any chance of competing for one of the three American League Wild Card spots is no longer an option after the team suffered an eighth straight loss and fell to nine games back in the MLB Wild Card standings. It is their biggest losing skid since 1995.

The Yankees have missed the playoffs several times in their historic run of recent success, however, what has been over 30 years straight of over .500 seasons is in danger of ending in 2023 due to an injury-filled year with poor performances from key players.

Unsurprisingly the horrid showing, especially this month, led to a recent pow-wow between Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, and owner Hal Steinbrenner. And it seems change is coming soon.

New York Yankees record (2022): 60-64

On Sunday after the team’s latest loss in an embarrassing sweep to the hated Boston Red Sox, the skipper was asked about what he and his bosses spoke about on Saturday and was honest when he responded by saying, “Everything we’re seeing. … Could be individual players we’re talking through.”

With the team falling far out of playoff contention now would be the time to start sitting veterans having a bad year and give some elite prospects some valuable big league time. Boone admitted last week the brain trust had not yet given that much thought but that may have now changed after this weekend.

“Obviously, guys from down below are pushing to get involved. Considerations. Those kinds of things. Just talking everything about our team. I think it’s possible [top prospects are promoted. We’ll probably talk some more about it [Sunday]. So I think anything’s on the table right now.” – Aaron Boone

Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells are all among the farm system’s top 10 prospects and are having strong seasons in the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate this season. The manager admitted he meets with the owner often, however, this likely was different than many meetings in the past considering their recent play.