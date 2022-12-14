New York Yankees interested in Red Sox All-Star pitcher

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being in on some of the big-name players in MLB free agency, the New York Yankees have remained quiet outside of re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

While that was a huge move in and of itself, New York has been desperately scouring the free-agent market to complement the likes of Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, among others. That includes being favored to land San Francisco Giants starter Carlos Rodon.

If this weren’t to come to fruition, front office head Brian Cashman and Co. have a backup plan. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, that includes Boston Red Sox All-Star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

This could make sense as a more cost effective-option, especially if New York is looking to continue bidding on some free-agent bats available to fill other holes. They were in on shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts before the two All-Stars opted for other destinations. It also doesn’t hurt that Eovaldi has previous experience with the Pinstripes from 2015-16.

Nathan Eovaldi stats (w/ New York Yankees): 23-11 record, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP

This past season in Boston, Eovaldi posted a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 20 starts. He’s nothing more than a mid-rotation arm, something the Yankees have yet to seek out during free agency.

Related: Sportsnaut’s top 2022-23 MLB free agents

New York Yankees free-agent options drying up

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

With the top free-agent arms unavailable outside of Rodon, the Yankees’ best option might be the trade market. A trio of Miami Marlins starters could be available. And as likely as it might be, rumors suggest that Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried could find himself on the trade block.

Outside of that Eovaldi is joined by the likes of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Wacha as the most-accomplished starters on the market.

If the season were to start today, New York’s starting rotation would look something like this.

Gerrit Cole Nestor Cortes Luis Severino Frankie Montas Domingo Germán

Obviously, adding at least one arm to the rotation is key for Cashman and Co. moving forward. Eovaldi would seem to be the best answer if Rodon lands elsewhere.