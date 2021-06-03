New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber set to resume throwing

May 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber (right shoulder sub-scapular strain), who was placed on the 10-day IL on May 27, is expected to begin throwing earlier than initially planned but his two-month timeline has not changed.

Meeting with reporters on a Thursday conference call, manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Kluber, who was originally expected to be shut down for four weeks.

“I would say there’s some optimism,” Boone said. “He’ll probably start a flat-ground program sometime in the next few days. But I’ll probably have more when he gets here and we sit down and meet and start to map out a plan.”

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star, threw a no-hitter May 19 but lasted only three innings in his most recent start, May 25, allowing two runs.

The 35-year-old Kluber signed a one-year, $11 million deal in the offseason.

–Field Level Media