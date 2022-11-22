New York Yankees come one step closer to potential Jacob deGrom signing

We don’t have fresh Aaron Judge updates for the New York Yankees faithful. But general manager Brian Cashman could be getting closer to adding a significant arm to the pitching staff.

Looking to continue upgrading an already solid rotation, the Yankees are also looking into cross-town star pitcher Jacob deGrom, who is a free agent after nine seasons with the New York Mets.

Yet, the Yankees aren’t the only team linked to the two-time Cy Young award winner. The Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, and Mets have all been mentioned as potential suitors to sign the 34-year-old right-handed pitcher.

But the Yankees may have moved a bit closer to potentially opening contract discussions with deGrom over the past few days.

Jacob deGrom medicals requested by New York Yankees

As Andy Martino of SNY passes along, the Yankees have asked for access to deGrom’s medical information, trying to uncover any previous or current injuries their decision-makers may not already be aware of.

But this doesn’t mean the Bronx Bombers are close to a deal with deGrom, they’re simply in the information-gathering stage at this point. Actions such as these are routine, as teams try and put together their offseason plans while determining how much they would be willing to spend on a specific target should the interest be mutual.

Obviously, if there is an ailment the Yankees didn’t previously know about, the price they’d potentially pay for deGrom would likely decrease, causing them to focus their efforts elsewhere.

Now, there’s no indication anything eye-opening would come back from the requested medicals, but it’s always best to have as much information as possible when signing big-ticket free agents, as we’ve seen other teams burned in the past.

Jacob deGrom stats (2022): 3.08 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 0.75 WHIP, 5.6 H/9 in 64.1 innings pitched

It should also be noted each of the other franchises mentioned above also has gained access to deGrom’s medicals too, in addition to a fifth, unnamed team, who doesn’t appear interested in striking a deal. So far, there doesn’t appear to be a frontrunner to land his services, leaving the possibility of other front offices swooping in.

While this isn’t significant news for the Yankees just yet, it shows they’re at least kicking the tires on some of the top MLB free agents on the market until Judge makes his decision. Yet, we’re also waiting on several other free agency signings to take place in a market that’s been slow to develop.

Either way, you can bet on the Yankees making at least one or two additions to an already competitive roster this offseason. But ultimately, the grand prize would be getting Judge to return after an incredible MVP season. Still, it never hurts to have a few contingency plans in place should their designs not go to plan.

