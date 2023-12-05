MLB insider sees New York Yankees as best fit for a Juan Soto trade but Padres reportedly have 4 other offers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A top MLB insider believes the New York Yankees are the best fit for the San Diego Padres in a Juan Soto trade, however, there are reportedly four other teams that have made offers for the All-Star outfielder.

While players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have gotten a lot of attention as the top two players available in free agency, there is no bigger talent on the trade block right now than Padres star Juan Soto. However, the Soto trade situation is a unique one because it is motivated by finances more than anything.

San Diego would prefer to hold on to the three-time All-Star, but the franchise that has traditionally been viewed as a small-market club overextended its finances in the last year and accumulated a serious amount of debut. That is why it was reported in October they need to cut as much as $50 million in payroll before 2024. Since they are unlikely to re-sign Soto when he enters free agency next winter, he is a perfect player to trade now.

But the Padres gave up a horde of elite prospects for the former Washington Nationals star in 2022 and would like to replenish their farm system while cutting costs. That is why the New York Yankees seem like the perfect trade partner in a Soto trade, because the have prospects San Diego wants and the wealth to help them cut costs.

New York Yankees competing with 4 other teams for Juan Soto trade

On Monday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal detailed why a deal has not been made yet between the two teams despite the Yankees’ strong desire to acquire Soto. It seems it all comes down to two factors.

First, in an attempt to cut more payroll, the Padres want to attach slumping center fielder Trent Grisham into any trade. Second, the Pads want New York to include star pitching prospects Michael King and Drew Thorpe in a trade.

The Yankees are currently balking at both scenarios. However, Rosenthal reveals that if the Yankees included one of the pitchers in a deal there is a good chance it could be completed if they are willing to take Grisham, who is still a talented defensive outfielder. New York has the rare ability to offer high-level prospects and take on bad contracts, which gives them a major advantage in the sweepstakes.

Yet, while the Yankees are confident about their chances, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported yesterday that five teams — including the Yankees — have reportedly made trade offers for Soto. This means the Yanks must be careful or they could easily lose out on the talented outfielder a second time in two years.