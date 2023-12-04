New reports suggest New York Yankees have better chance of landing Juan Soto than Cody Bellinger

A round of new reports give the impression that the New York Yankees have a much better chance at swinging a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto instead of making a splash in free agency by signing Cody Bellinger.

This could be a pivotal next few days for the Yankees’ attempts to improve the roster following a highly disappointing showing in the 2023 season. After finishing with an 82-80 record this season, it is clear that the team needs to upgrade the roster, however, how much they are willing to spend to do so is a key issue.

As the season came to a close, reports swirled that while they would be active in free agency and the trade market, the Yankees ownership did not want to add much more to a payroll that is already among the highest in the sport. However, over the last few weeks, they have been linked to two specific stars that would be very costly. But in different ways.

Many around the league see free agent Cody Bellinger as a good fit to improve their outfield and lineup next season. But, this year’s free agent market is weaker than most and the Chicago Cubs player has a lot of suitors heading into this week’s Winter Meetings.

Recent reports have also claimed the Yankees are making a strong effort to swing a big trade for San Diego Padres star Juan Soto. A player they have coveted for years and were disappointed they could not acquire when he was available during the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Cody Bellinger’s asking price is currently too high for New York Yankees

In the end, the Yankees won’t be able to get both, so many are wondering who they have the best chance of landing in the coming days. Well, it seems Bellinger may be less of a fit based on a new report from The Athletic’s New York Yankees reporter Brendon Kuty.

On Sunday, Kuty revealed that while the team is very interested in him, the asking price for the one-time National League MVP “has been set prohibitively high.”

Last week, it was reported that talks between the Yankees and Padres had stalled due to San Diego’s high asking price. However, Kuty also reported this weekend that talks between the two teams are far from finished and are “bound to heat back up” today when the Winter Meetings really get underway.

Furthermore, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed over the weekend that the Yankees are confident about their chances because they “feel the field for Soto is small, as many teams are unwilling to part with big-time young players in a package for potentially just one-year of Soto.”

The Padres are reportedly desperate to shed close to $50 million in payroll for next season, so they are certainly motivated to move Soto before they lose him in free agency this time next year. If New York is willing to take on a bad contract in a deal, it could further boost their chances to land the superstar outfielder who also fills many needs for the roster.