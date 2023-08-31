New York Mets reportedly divided over Pete Alonso trade in 2024

The New York Mets have been one of the most disappointing MLB teams in 2023, raising significant questions about their plans for the winter amid circulating Pete Alonso trade rumors. However, there is reportedly division in the organization over trading the All-Star first baseman.

Alonso, who will turn 29 years old in December, is under contract through the 2024 season. With the Mets’ roster not deep enough to become a World Series contender next year, though, recent rumors have surfaced that Alonso could be traded this winter.

Pete Alonso stats (2023): .220/.326/.514, 39 home runs, 96 RBI, .840 OPS, 14 doubles

Related: New York Mets game today

Despite the headlines, Alonso has maintained his production at the plate. Entering MLB games today, Alonso has hit nine home runs this month and contributed 21 RBI with a.551 SLG, 146 wRC+ and a 13.6 percent walk rate. As New York’s front office and ownership contemplate his future, players are reportedly pushing the organization to take a specific direction.

Arbitration-eligible for the final time this offseason, New York already considered moving Alonso at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. While it ultimately kept him, with talks never advancing far, multiple reports emerged in August that Alonso is one of the likeliest MLB players to be traded in the winter.

According to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports, Mets’ players are fond of Alonso and think he’s a “hard work and fun-loving” teammate who they view as a “special member of the team’s core. Furthermore, those same players have reportedly directly appealed to owner Steve Cohen not to trade Alonso this winter.

There would certainly be a trade market for Alonso if the Mets want to move him. The All-Star first baseman has hit 30-plus home runs and driven in 90-plus RBI in each of his last three seasons. He’s also recorded five consecutive seasons with a .800-plus OPS.

Pete Alonso contract: Arbitration-eligible in 2024, free agent in 2025

Related: New York Mets expected to take surprise approach in 2024

Trading Alonso this winter, barring a deal for a starting pitcher, would be a signal that the Mets don’t intend to contend in 2024. New York would also face the issue of limited trade compensation, with MLB teams offering less for a one-year rental who may cost $20-plus million and is a below-average defender at first base.

Ultimately, the Mets’ players might have some influence over Cohen’s thinking but the decision will come down to what the front office believes is best for the team long-term. Whatever choice the Mets make will be a strong indication of how competitive they plan to be next year.