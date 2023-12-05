New York Knicks insider says ongoing lawsuit could have a major effect on specific blockbuster trade in Feb.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A top New York Knicks insider believes ongoing litigation between the team and the Toronto Raptors could end up hurting them if they attempt to pursue their two top stars at the trade deadline in February.

The Knicks enter their latest NBA In-Season Tournament game with a lot of momentum. After a sluggish start to the season, they have won 10 of their last 13 and are among the top five teams in the current Eastern Conference standings. However, while they are sure to give the Milwaukee Bucks serious competition on Tuesday, they are still a piece or two away from being a serious title contender.

That is why there is continued speculation surrounding the team over potential blockbuster trades before the February NBA trade deadline. Two players the organization could target are Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Both are in their walk years and could be major impact players down the stretch for New York.

Unfortunately, the Knicks are currently in the midst of a lawsuit with the Raptors. New York accused their Eastern Conference rivals of stealing proprietary information after former Knicks employee Ikechukwu Azotam joined the staff of new Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković this summer.

New York Knicks insider says team would have to pay a tax in blockbuster trade with Toronto Raptors

It’s an ongoing issue that SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley believes is something to watch out for if the two teams don’t talk early next year after several conversations about Anunobby last season.

“The thing I wonder with any Knicks-Raptors trade is how does this Knicks-Raptors lawsuit affect things and prevents them from doing business on the basketball side because of what’s going on in the courts,” Begley told Sportsnaut.

However, while he believes it would be a hurdle in discussions, Begley claims if New York had the best offer, and paid a “tax,” they could still potentially land Anunoby or Siakam in a blockbuster trade.

“I would think if the Knicks made the Raptors a huge offer, higher than any other team that was interested in Anunoby, [the Raptors] wouldn’t say no,” he said. “But I think you’d have to pay a tax there if you’re the Knicks because of what’s going on between the teams in civil court.”

The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.