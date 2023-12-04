New York Knicks insider says Zach LaVine would not be the target in potential blockbuster trade with Bulls

A top New York Knicks insider believes that if the team did want to make an impact trade with the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline in February, Zach LaVine would not be the player the organization targets, as some might assume.

After a sluggish start led by atrocious shooting from Julius Randle, the two-time All-Star and his teammates have played far better in recent weeks. They enter a huge In-Season Tournament matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 12-7 record and as a top-five team in the conference.

Related: Mark Jackson fired from job at MSG, New York Knicks ban former coach from team plane

Yet, for as good as this group is following a season where they reached the semifinals of the playoffs, there are still big questions on whether they are any closer to being a serious NBA title contender. That is why speculation still follows the franchise about a potential blockbuster trade before the deadline in a couple of months.

One team that could be big sellers in February is the Chicago Bulls. They are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and there is no reason to expect them to turn things around any time soon. Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine and the organization’s relationship since last season has soured, he is believed to be on the trade block right now, and the Knicks have shown interest in him previously.

New York Knicks more likely to trade for DeMar DeRozan than Zach LaVine

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

However, SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley doesn’t see a fit for the Knicks despite rumors of trade talks right before last season’s deadline.

“They talked to Chicago last year — a couple of months ahead of the deadline — about LaVine and they exchanged ideas. But obviously, nothing came to fruition,” Begley told Sportsnaut. “I think the Knicks could have traded for him in the offseason if they wanted to put together a strong offer. Now, I don’t know. It seems to me, with the way RJ Barrett is playing and how the group fits together, I have a hard time seeing them be aggressive for Zach LaVine.

Also Read: NBA In-Season Tournament picks and analysis

“I would look, maybe at DeMar DeRozan or Alex Caruso, if you’re looking at potential Bulls trade targets.”

While the idea of having a borderline Hall-of-Famer like DeRozan could be appealing to some Knicks fans, Begley doesn’t believe a deal is likely since, to him, it is more of a lateral move for the team at this point.

“But making a move like that, that’s a little better than a lateral move but not a major trade — you have this rotation that’s set right now,” he said. “So you’re going to rock the apple cart. It depends on who you move out. You would have to create significant minutes in this trade and that means trading a significant player on your roster to bring in somebody who is going to play regularly.

“That’s why this smaller move is unlikely unless they are really struggling around the trade deadline.”

A case could be made that moving Barrett and the close to $96 million left on his contract for DeRozan and his expiring contract would be a win for the New York Knicks. However, the former first-round pick is playing well this season and there is a lot of risk in the move if they can’t use that money on an equal-value player in the summer.

A new report last week claimed that the Knicks are on DeRozan’s wish list, along with the Miami Heat, if he is moved before Feb. 4.