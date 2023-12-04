Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

More than one player said it was “weird” when teams had to run up the score to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

It’s not how things are done, they said. Respect the game, they said.

They also said they understood it. Moving on was becoming important. Getting a couple of days in Las Vegas and getting an opportunity to earn an extra $500,000 was worth pursuing.

So, to be clear, NBA players have bought in. Coaches have bought in. Winning the NBA In-Season Tournament is desirable.

The question that’s important, though, is do the fans care?

Ratings up for NBA In-Season Tournament games

According to the league, fans are totally on board.

The NBA just had its best average attendance for the month of November, averaging 18,206 per game.

Those numbers, the league has asserted, are because of the tournament.

Yes, you might have needed to wear sunglasses to watch the games because of the crazy floor colors, but watch they have wanted to do.

During a time of local TV deal trouble, regional sports networks saw an increase in viewership for Group Play games in the tournament.

The league says local broadcasts saw a 20% increase in audience over November 2022.

Knockout Round schedule

Matchup Day Time (ET) TV Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers Today 7:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings Today 10 p.m. TNT New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday 7:30 p.m. TNT Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday 10 p.m. TNT

National TV audience up because of NBA In-Season Tournament

Viewers didn’t stop at local games.

ESPN, ABC and TNT averaged 1.5 million viewers for Group Play, which was a 26% increase vs. games last season in a comparable schedule.

The league said the Nov. 28 game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors on TNT was the most-watched tournament game so far.

That game averaged two million viewers, which was a 93% increase in the audience that watched a game in that same window last season.

NBA League Pass was up 25% during the seven nights of the Group Play compared to the same November dates from 2022.

What is the future of the NBA In-Season Tournament?

It goes without saying that the attendance and ratings success will keep the tournament around. Those numbers can’t be ignored.

There will likely be some tweaks. Most likely, the tiebreaker issue will be addressed so teams don’t have to run up the score to advance. And, it seems that feelings are mixed about the crazy courts. Those could get adjusted.

But if the numbers don’t lie, the NBA In-Season Tournament has been a success in its first year.