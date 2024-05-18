Fans must pay insane prices to see Game 7 of Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks at MSG

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the New York Knicks, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7. A day before tip-off in the finale of the Pacers vs Knicks series at Madison Square Garden, ticket prices have exploded.

Knicks tickets to begin with are expensive. Research during the 2023-’24 season found that the Knicks had the most expensive tickets in the NBA, with prices skyrocketing for the NBA playoffs. The excitement for New York’s team is palpable, leading to the cost of attending a game at Madison Square Garden skyrocketing.

While fans were hoping to see the Knicks back at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Indiana staved off elimination. Now, the Pacers vs Knicks series wraps up on Sunday and ticket prices reflect the excitement and intensity of the game.

On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket for a seat in Sections 414-419 ranges from $556 to $597. If you want a seat in the 200s section at Madison Square Garden, a single ticket costs $1,600 per seat. The most expensive ticket is $14,887 per seat for a spot in Section 6D.

It’s not much better on StubHub. The cheapest seat is $520 per ticket, which puts you in the second row of Section 416. When you include ticket fees, the cost of that seat balloons to $671 for a single person to watch the Pacers vs Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. As for the most expensive seat, Row A in Section 6D will set you back $15,631, including ticket fees of $3,381.

Knicks prices are even higher on TicketMaster. The asking price for a Row 7 seat in Section 413 starts at $707.30, not including ticket fees. The most expensive seats available on Ticket Master, which still only put you in Row 21 of Section 2017, cost at least $2,740.

Meanwhile, you can find seats for Game 7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets series ranging from $167 to $2,400 for a ticket close to the floor. We understand the excitement in New York, but it’s hard to justify these ticket prices at Madison Square Garden for Game 7. If the Knicks win on Sunday, we can only imagine how much tickets will cost for the Eastern Conference Finals.