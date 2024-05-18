New York Knicks news: Team insider gives huge update on OG Anunoby’s return in Game 7 vs. the Pacers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A new report from a prominent New York Knicks insider gives a huge update and some big hope about the possibility of forward OG Anunoby returning for Game 7 of their semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.

The New York Knicks were a good team in the Eastern Conference for the first few months of the season, however, when OG Anunoby arrived via a trade in December they became an elite squad in the conference. The 26-year-old fit in seamlessly with his new teammates and their defense-driven style of play.

Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get watch time and channel for Game 7 of Knicks vs. Pacers

When he was on the court, the Knicks were 20-3 during the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference. He played a huge role in their quarterfinal victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and was off to a roaring start in the semis against Indiana — which included a 28-point showing in their Game 2 win. However, he did not play the final quarter of that game after suffering a hamstring injury on a fastbreak.

Since then, New York has lost three of four to Indiana and now is on the brink of elimination with a massive Game 7 taking place on Sunday afternoon inside Madison Square Garden. Following the injury, various reports made it seem like Anunoby could be sidelined for a couple of weeks and a return in this series was doubtful. But now there is new hope.

On Saturday night, SNY New York Knicks report Ian Begley reported that the forward is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s massive matchup. The news is a major upgrade on his previous status. While it does not guarantee he will play, with the game being a win-or-go-home for the summer scenario, it would not be surprising if he suits up on a limited basis.

Also Read: Did an ‘epic fart’ motivate New York Knicks before dominant Game 5 win, and is another being prepared for Game 6 tonight?

The Knicks have been inundated with injuries over the last few weeks. They were already without All-Star Julius Randle to start the playoffs, but during the postseason, talented big man Mitchell Robinson, and bench scorer Bojan Bogdanovic suffered season-ending injuries. Getting Anunoby back would be a huge plus for the team in Game 7.

Game 7 of Knicks vs. Pacers goes down at 3:30 PM ET on ABC.