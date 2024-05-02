New York Knicks fans reportedly could make up nearly half of the crowd for Game 6 in Philadelphia versus 76ers

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers ownership buying over 2,000 tickets to Game 6 versus the New York Knicks, a new report claims nearly half of the arena for tonight’s massive matchup could be filled with New York supporters.

Without a doubt, the quarterfinal matchup between the Knicks and Sixers has been the best series in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. It has been physical, defensive driven, and featured standout performances from the superstars on both teams. However, one of the most notable elements is the rabid support of Knicks fans.

The crowds for Games 1, 2, and 5 have been tremendous, but in Game 4 in Philadelphia, Knicks fans actually made their attendance known loud and clear. That seemingly is not going to change for a huge Game 6 clash on Thursday night — despite Joel Embiid’s complaints — and close to half of Wells Fargo Center could be made up of New York fans.

On Thursday morning, the ticket-selling site TickPick reported that 46% of purchases for tonight’s game are coming from New York and New Jersey. Surprisingly, only 35% of ticket purchasers are allegedly from the state of Pennsylvania. However, it must be noted that Philadelphia is close to New Jersey and there logically could be fans from the Garden State that call themselves 76ers lovers.

Even if Game 6 has a crowd that is close to 40% Knicks fans, it will still seem like it is split with how passionate the team’s fans are. It is also surprising because Philadelphia is a great sports town and one would not expect half of their arena to be taken over by rival fans for a playoff game.

The Knicks had a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 but a miraculous 30-seconds from Tyrese Maxey, as he scored seven points, sent the game into overtime where the Sixers eventually forced a return to Philly tonight.