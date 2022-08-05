New York Jets Elijah Moore has dazzled his way into the top receiver spot at training camp

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been the biggest story thus far in the team’s 2022 training camp, and it seems his impressive performance has already earned him the WR1 spot on the depth chart.

In 2022, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have a lot of pressure on him to make major improvements and display he has grown as a possible franchise QB in his second season. There will also be a great deal of pressure on head coach Robert Saleh to aid Wilson in his development as he leads the team in his sophomore season with the Jets.

Related: Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander signs with the New York Jets

However, Wilson’s success this season may very well hinge on the weapons he has in the passing game. Last season, the team’s top two receivers — Corey Davis and Moore — had less than 1,000 yards receiving combined. New York’s wide receiver corps. was one of the worst in the league in 2021, but there is a lot of hope around what this season’s group can do.

Elijah Moore starring so far at New York Jets training camp

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, first-round pick Garrett Wilson will factor into the WR depth chart, and early reports suggest he will be a dynamic edition. However, it seems that in his second training camp for Gang Green, Moore has been outstanding and quickly retained his spot as Wilson’s top target.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt explained the 2021 second-round picks stellar play thus far.

“Moore continues to be one of the Jets’ stars of training camp, no matter who is throwing him the ball. He seems to make at least one big play every practice. … If it was in question, Moore seems to have firmly established himself as this team’s No. 1 receiver. He’s in line for a big year.” camp report on Elijah moore

Could Jets receivers be the team’s strongest position?

Adding to the potential for big things from Moore and the rest of the receivers in 2022, on Friday SNY NFL expert Brandon London spoke about New York’s pass catchers and why there is so much to like.

“What we get to watch right now is a competition for WR1. Who wants to be Zach Wilson’s guy, and they’re competing for what I call TNT — trust and targets. [Moore] can catch 100 balls this season if he stays healthy. Corey Davis is actually going to have a big part in this offense. Garrett Wilson, as he continues to pick up the playbook and his natural athleticism is gonna kick in, you see his catch radius at practice [improve]. I think this is the strongest part, not only on the Jets’ offense but through the entire team.” Brandon london on Jets 2022 receivers

Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in his NFL rookie season.