New York Jets Garrett Wilson earning high praise around NFL and comparisons to Cowboys CD Lamb

New York Jets 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson has been impressing folks around the NFL during his time with the team, and some in the industry believe he can be the next breakout star wideout like Dallas Cowboys’ stud wide receiver CD Lamb.
Heading into this year’s draft the Jets needed to identify and select players that could be impact talents for many years to come with the three picks they had in the first round. At fourth overall, the team took cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, a player that’s been compared to fellow CB and team legend Darrelle Revis. However, their pick at 10 may be more important.
A top goal of the offseason is to help quarterback Zach Wilson take a major step forward in year two with the team. With their second pick in the opening round the Jets selected Ohio State star receiver, Garrett Wilson. A player they hope can make life far easier for Wilson in 2022.
NFL expectations are New York Jets Garrett Wilson can be an impact player in 2022
Well, after some work at mandatory minicamp and a few days in training camp, it seems New York may have a budding star on its hands. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” NFL Network insider Mike Girardi explained how expectations have grown for Wilson and many around the league believe he could be an impact player right away. Much like Jaylen Waddle and CD Lamb were in their rookie seasons.
There is a real chance that Wilson may quickly evolve into the Jets’ #1 receiver since the team’s current receiving corps. is not deep with notable talent.