New York Jets Garrett Wilson earning high praise around NFL and comparisons to Cowboys CD Lamb

New York Jets 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson has been impressing folks around the NFL during his time with the team, and some in the industry believe he can be the next breakout star wideout like Dallas Cowboys’ stud wide receiver CD Lamb.

Heading into this year’s draft the Jets needed to identify and select players that could be impact talents for many years to come with the three picks they had in the first round. At fourth overall, the team took cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, a player that’s been compared to fellow CB and team legend Darrelle Revis. However, their pick at 10 may be more important.

A top goal of the offseason is to help quarterback Zach Wilson take a major step forward in year two with the team. With their second pick in the opening round the Jets selected Ohio State star receiver, Garrett Wilson. A player they hope can make life far easier for Wilson in 2022.

NFL expectations are New York Jets Garrett Wilson can be an impact player in 2022

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Well, after some work at mandatory minicamp and a few days in training camp, it seems New York may have a budding star on its hands. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” NFL Network insider Mike Girardi explained how expectations have grown for Wilson and many around the league believe he could be an impact player right away. Much like Jaylen Waddle and CD Lamb were in their rookie seasons.

“I start talking to people around the league, and they say, ‘Why can’t Garrett Wilson be the next in a long line of receivers these last few years that have made a big impact right away. We’re talking about the Ja’Marr Chase’s, the Justin Jefferson’s, the Jaylen Waddle’s, [and] even DeVonta Smith. This guy has all the tools in his bag. And one of the things — talking to people around the league and talking to people with the Jets now — is the intelligence he’s brought to the table. Very well coached at Ohio State. “… And you talk to people with the Jets who say that intelligence shows in his ability to set up defensive backs. He has a plan every single time he goes to the line of scrimmage. And as one person told me, he gives off vibes of another young receiver who was very productive in his rookie season, that being CD Lamb with the Dallas Cowboys.” Mike Girardi on NFL opinions on Garrett Wilson

There is a real chance that Wilson may quickly evolve into the Jets’ #1 receiver since the team’s current receiving corps. is not deep with notable talent.