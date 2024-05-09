New York Giants sign big-bodied Pro Bowl receiver

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, some expected the New York Giants to create a quarterback competition by drafting one of the top prospects available to battle with Daniel Jones for the starting role. But the Giants decided to address their biggest need instead, selecting LSU’s Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick.

Nabers gives the Giants a much-needed electric playmaker who can run every route on the tree with ease while also bringing elite make-you-miss ability to the Giants’ receiving corps. Others may have similar traits and even skill sets, but Nabers’ ceiling is much higher than his fellow Giants receivers.

Now the Giants have added a different type of receiver to their depth chart.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants have signed former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson to a one-year contract in free agency.

The financial terms of the contract aren’t known, but being that he’s joining a deep stable of receivers competing to become the second, third, and fourth receivers on the Giants’ depth chart, Robinson likely didn’t receive much guaranteed money, if any at all.

Still, Robinson, at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, gives the Giants another big target to go along with tight ends Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger. Yet, his real competition is Isaiah Hodgins, Miles Boykin, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Chase Cota, all wideouts listed at 6-foot-2 or taller.

The 30-year-old Robinson’s best days are behind him, and he hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2020. Heck, he hasn’t topped 410 yards since 2021. But the Giants are curious to see if Robinson’s lack of production is due to being on inconsistent offenses such as the 2023 Steelers, or simply a diminishing skillset. At what’s likely a veteran minimum or something close, it’s a risk worth taking for the Giants.

