New York Giants in negotiations to steal Ken Dorsey from Buffalo Bills for offensive coordinator role

In an unexpected turn of events, the New York Giants have begun negotiating with current Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey in an effort to make him their offensive coordinator. It’s a surprising move to say the least, as Dorsey was expected to fill Brian Daboll’s shoes as the Buffalo offensive coordinator. But it’s not completely out of the blue, as there were hints suggesting Daboll would like to bring Dorsey with him, wherever he goes.

Making matters even worse is Josh Allen‘s recent public plea aimed at retaining Dorsey in Buffalo. The Bills also mentioned their franchise QB would have input during their search for the team’s next offensive coordinator, but if Allen had his choice, it’d be Dorsey.

“I think every quarterback would love to be part of that (hiring) process. There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for,” Allen said, later going on to confirm he meant Dorsey. “I think as a quarterback and as a competitor, you definitely want to feel like you have some sort of say in it.” Josh Allen showing his affection for potential New York Giants offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

This creates an interesting scenario that could develop in Buffalo. The Giants are basically robbing the Bills of everyone they can take. It started with the hire of Joe Schoen for the team’s general manager, then Daboll, and now possibly Dorsey.

Related: NFL mock draft 2022 – New York Jets and New York Giants reload, three QBs gone in top-12 picks

Daniel Jones enters most important season yet with New York Giants

If the Bills manage to hire Ken Dorsey, no one will be able to say the New York Giants didn’t provide Daniel Jones with the coaches needed to succeed. Dorsey is a two-time Heisman finalist himself from his playing days as a QB with the Miami Hurricanes.

Since he’s hung up his cleats, Dorsey’s picked up the clipboard for the Carolina Panthers and the Bills. He served as the quarterbacks coach for both teams but also had the added responsibility of being the passing game coordinator for the Bills.

Dorsey also worked closely with Cam Newton, helping him prepare for the draft before the Panthers selected him and eventually hired Dorsey to help continue coaching him. From their time together, Newton has become a large advocate for Dorsey, endorsing him as a “hard worker with a vibrant killer instinct”. It’s no wonder quarterbacks have been quick to offer Dorsey praise.

Now, he may get another chance at helping turn around a first-round pick’s career, this time with Danny Dimes. While they’re not the same player, if Daboll and Dorsey can help Jones unleash some of the potential that got him selected sixth overall in 2019, the Giants may be able to be competitive a lot quicker than some expect.