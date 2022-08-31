New York Giants reportedly getting calls on Darius Slayton: 4 ideal landing spots

Credit: USA Today Network

The New York Giants have made it no secret that veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton is available in a trade, and several teams around the league have reportedly checked in about acquiring him before the start of the 2022 season.

There have been rumblings since April that Slayton would be made available to teams around the NFL looking for a solid wide receiver who has put up some pretty respectable numbers despite not being a part of a powerhouse offense. The former fifth-round pick has fallen out of the top spots in the wide receiver corps due to the financial and the draft pick investments the team has in Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney, and long-time veteran Sterling Shephard. Making the 25-year-old expendable.

While there wasn’t much movement on the trade front over the last few months, that has changed greatly in recent days. With the preseason in the books, NFL teams have far more clarity on their strengths and weaknesses, and it seems that several organizations view Slayton as a worthwhile addition a little over a week away from the start of the season.

“Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Possible landing spots for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton

If the Giants were able to trade Slayton in the next week — which is very possible — what are the teams that could benefit the most from the addition of the former Auburn standout? Let’s take a look at four of the best options around the league.

New York Jets

The New York Jets are hopeful that Elijah Moore and Corey Davis can make leaps forward in 2022, alongside first-round pick Garrett Wilson. However, the team’s wideout corps. are still very unproven. Adding a player like Slayton, who has had two 700-plus yard receiving seasons would be a worthwhile addition for depth, and a great safety valve if Moore and/or Davis do not deliver as hoped this season.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were one of the worst pass offenses in 2021 despite having a talented receiver like Brandin Cooks on the roster. The organization hopes that Davis Mills can grow into a franchise QB in his second season leading the offense. To do that the Texans need to get him more solid targets and give Cooks a wingman that can make teams pay when they focus their coverage on him.

Atlanta Falcons

Not much is expected from the Atlanta Falcons offense in 2022. They are in a transition period after trading franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason and will be led by first-round bust Marcus Mariota. The team is also fairly weak at wideout as well and will be fronted by their top pick in 2022, Drake London. That is a tough ask for a rookie, which means adding a proven veteran like Slayton could not only benefit London in his debut season but make life easier for Mariota as well.

Carolina Panthers

With the acquisition of Baker Mayfield, there is some hope that the Carolina Panthers could be a surprise team in 2022. The former Browns starter already has a strong WR1 option in DJ Moore and an All-Pro caliber running back with Christian McCaffrey — if he can stay healthy. Slayton has the potential to be a great secondary option that could do serious damage as a surprise weapon when teams focus their defensive strategy on Moore and McCaffrey.