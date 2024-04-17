Is PGA star Viktor Hovland LIV Golf’s plan B if rumored talks with Rory McIlroy fail?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite rumors that LIV Golf is looking to lure Rory McIlroy away from the PGA Tour, a new report claims Viktor Hovland is another star golfer the Saudi Arabia-backed league is targeting to switch sides.

Last year the golf world was shaken to its core when it was announced that LIV and the PGA had agreed to terms on a merger that would bring all the best players in the world back under the same umbrella. However, as the months passed a deal was never finalized and the two leagues restarted their rivalry to being 2024.

The biggest part of the war between golf’s top two leagues is LIV using the billions it has at its disposal from the Saudi Public Investment Fund to persuade top stars from the PGA to join the upstart tour. Tuesday brought some very surprising news when it was reported that four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was close to joining LIV Golf for an absurd $850 million.

The Irish golfer dismissed the rumor soon after it was reported, however, Jon Rahm also did the same before eventually jumping to LIV earlier this year. But, if talks with McIlroy do fail it seems LIV may have a backup option.

Viktor Hovland surprisingly pulled out of a major PGA Tour event this week

Earlier this week, The Guardian claimed that “Chatter on the range at the LIV event in Miami this month and again at the Masters largely surrounded” Viktor Hovland being a top target for the No. 2 golf league in the world.

There have been rumors of LIV targeting Hovland before, however, the fact that he pulled out of PGA Tour event at Hilton Head this week that has a pay out of $20 million has some wondering. Furthermore, Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have both jumped ship to LIV this year.

Hovland is ranked at six in the current world golf rankings.

