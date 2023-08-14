New Orleans Saints rookie kicker hilariously stopped by security before and after winning a kick in preseason

A New Orleans Saints rookie was hilariously confused as a fan before and even after hitting a game-winning kick in the team’s Sunday preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For every young football player around the country, the ultimate goal and dream is to reach the NFL. It is something many work toward as children and teens so they can land an opportunity in college football that can potentially showcase their skills for suitors in the NFL.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

For the few that are able to reach the next level, there are some that can be dominant forces right away despite barely being in their 20s and facing grizzled grown men in the NFL. And in other cases, there are prospects that look so young and out of place that they fool members of an organization’s security staff. That is exactly what happened to New Orleans Saints rookie Blake Grupe on Sunday.

In the team’s preseason victory over the Chiefs, the 24-year-old had a moment he will remember for the rest of his life when he scored on a field goal that sealed up the team’s win on Sunday night. However, his route to and from the game was far different than his teammates.

New Orleans Saints record (2022): 7-10

Credit: USA Today Network

Related: Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – Evaluating worst, best kickers in the NFL for all 32 teams

Following his special moment, the Norte Dame alum took to his Twitter/X account to reveal a hilarious detail about his day.

“Step 1: get questioned walking onto the field pregame for not having credentials,” he wrote on Sunday. “Step 2: hit a game-winner. Step 3: get stopped by security thinking I was a fan when trying to walk out the player exit. Stay humble. Thankful. Great team win!”

The native of Missouri is only 5-foot-7 and weighs just over 150 pounds. Definitely, not an athlete anywhere close to the build of his sizable teammates. Furthermore, his baby face certainly doesn’t help make him blend in with other players.

It seems Grupe will have many reasons to remember his unique New Orleans Saints debut.