New Orleans Saints won’t rule out trading 4-time Pro Bowler during NFL Draft

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the NFL’s equivalent of purgatory. Dennis Allen’s squad is coming off a 9-8 campaign and have not earned a playoff spot since Sean Payton was calling the shots from the sideline back in 2020.

There is a real and obvious backdrop to New Orleans becoming a pedestrian team since. Its salary cap situation is not been great. It’s led to general manager Mickey Loomis having to push back these issues throughout the past few years.

Could this come into play during the 2024 NFL Draft later in the week? Loomis gave his pre-draft press conference with reporters in the Bayou on Tuesday. He was asked about the possibility of trading four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The front office head did not completely shut down the possibility.

“You ask questions, and you have the right to ask the question, but you know, listen: Everybody is tradable, it just depends on the offer that you get. And yet, that’s not very common. I don’t like trading players that have been contributors for us.” Loomis on whether the New Orleans Saints will trade Marshon Lattimore, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

Lattimore, 27, has been the topic of trade rumors throughout the offseason. The former first-round pick from Ohio State has played in just 17 games over the past two seasons due to injury. Prior to that, the cornerback earned three consecutive Pro Bowl trips from 2019-21.

Related: Full 7-round New Orleans Saints mock draft

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The question here is obvious. Will any team be willing to offer up much for Lattimore? He is only set to count $1.21 million against the cap for an acquiring team after New Orleans restructured the veteran’s contract once again earlier this offseason.

As for the Saints, they boast the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft starting Thursday. New Orleans also has eight other selections in the annual event. It can find young cornerback(s) during the annual event.