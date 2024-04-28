New England Patriots were reportedly blocked from trade up in Round 1 for top target

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots emerged from the 2024 NFL Draft with a strong class, led by quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. However, NFL rumors have already surfaced regarding the deals the Patriots weren’t able to make in Round 1.

In the days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, there were persistent rumors and debate over whether or not New England should trade down. While the Patriots seemed to be locked in on Maye and quarterback Jayden Daniels, the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings made every effort to move up to the No. 3 pick.

New England Patriots draft class 2024: QB Drake Maye (1.03), WR Ja’Lynn Polk (2.37), OT Caedan Wallace (3.68), OG Layden Robinson (4.103), WR Javon Baker (4.110), CB Marcellas Dial (6.180), QB Joe Milton III (6.193), DB Jaheim Bell (7.231)

New York offered the sixth-overall pick and a 2025 first-round pick to New England for the No. 3 pick, while Minnesota made a final proposal offering the 11th and 23rd overall picks along with a 2025 first for Maye. Both offers were declined.

However, it appears defacto Patriots general Eliot Wolf also explored a trade-up scenario of his own, wanting to move back into Round 1 to secure a highly-coveted offensive weapon with the benefit of a fifth-year team option.

According to Mike Reis of ESPN, the Patriots made a trade offer for the 32nd overall pick to close out the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Buffalo denied any potential deal with its AFC East rival involving the 34th overall pick, instead agreeing to terms on a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

While it’s not known what the Patriots offer, Reis does believe New England deduces that New England was either targeting wide receiver Xavier Legette or Keon Coleman, potentially both. The Patriots’ reporter does have a hunch the target was Legette.

Unfortunately for New England, Buffalo had no interest in the trade with the Patriots and the Panthers moved up to the 32nd overall pick then drafted Legette. While it’s unclear if New England later used the morning and afternoon on Friday to try and move up for the 33rd overall pick, Buffalo kept it and took Coleman.

While the Patriots did miss out on the first nine wide receiver prospects who came off the board, Polk is viewed as a lot more than a consultation prize. The sure-handed receiver who will likely start right away, fits nicely in New England with his toughness and willingness to block.

