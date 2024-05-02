New England Patriots: Door is always open for Tom Brady, but there’s one caveat

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are set to embark on their fifth season in a row without Tom Brady. Things will look much different in Beantown next season, with Jerod Mayo taking over for Bill Belichick and Drake Maye getting a chance to prove he’s the franchise quarterback of the future, but memories of TB12 hoisting Lombardi Trophies at Gillette Stadium haven’t dissipated.

Brady, 46, is set to start his NFL TV broadcasting career later this fall, making his debut on Fox as an analyst. Yet, talks of him returning to the gridiron haven’t disappeared either.

New England Patriots would take Tom Brady, as a coach

Coach Mayo didn’t do anything to put out the flames when asked about his former teammate’s future. Yet, while many assume Brady, if he returned to the field, would do so as the team’s starting quarterback, but Coach Mayo painted a different picture.

“The door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach. But as far as going on the field I don’t know.” New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo on Tom Brady’s NFL return

Being that Brady’s set to make far more in broadcasting than he could ever earn as a coach, don’t expect him to see him on the sidelines any time soon.

With the Patriots turning the page from Mac Jones to Drake Maye, all the rumors about Brady coming out of retirement may finally end. But it only sets the table for his second career as an NFL analyst after 23 magnificent seasons as a player.

