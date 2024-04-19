New England Patriots reportedly attempted trade for AJ Brown: Are the Philadelphia Eagles shopping their top receiver?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the New England Patriots inquired about the availability of star receiver AJ Brown, and their interest was met with a definitive response.

The Patriots entered the offseason with a boatload of cash and grand hopes of signing some of the best free agents available on the market. However, a week before this year’s draft New England still has just over $54 million (via Over The Cap) — the most in the league — after striking out in free agency in March.

Also Read: New England Patriots 2024 mock draft

AJ Brown contract: 4 years, $100 million ($57.2 million guaranteed)

With the pickings slim on the open market, the organization has reportedly shifted gears to the draft, and apparently, the trade market. During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition” this week, veteran NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed rumors that the New England Patriots did indeed reach out to the Eagles about the availability of the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, it seems the Pats were not the only team that actually inquired about the man who reeled in over 1,400 yards for the second straight season in 2023. But the organization got the same definitive answer every other team that called about Brown got.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“Philadelphia has gotten inquiries on AJ Brown and they have shut them all down and told other teams he is not available,” Breer said.

The report is an example of something that happens throughout the offseason and up to the trade deadline, teams asking about players they likely know aren’t available. But you can’t be told no until you ask, and logging early interest could eventually lead to trades later on. The star receiver still has three years left on the four-year, $100 million deal he signed before the 2023 season.

AJ Brown Patriots news: New England’s interest quickly turned away by Philadelphia

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft predictions – 10 bold predictions for the NFL Draft including trades