Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph arrested for allegedly punching, strangling a woman

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph faces some serious jail time following an alleged incident with an unknown woman at his Lincoln residence on Wednesday.

It was initially reported that Joseph was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in which he allegedly violently attacked an unnamed female.

We now have more information on this story. To say that it is troubling would be an understatement.

Joseph, 54, was apprehended by local authorities at a scene separate from where the alleged crime took place. He was ultimately charged with a felony assault by strangulation or suffocation. If convicted, Joseph faces up to three years in prison.

According to court documents, the woman in question alleges that he “pushed me on the couch and strangled me.” The woman goes on to indicate that she was able to escape to another room before the coach “grabbed her hair from behind and pulled her backward, causing her to fall to the ground.” The woman then alleges that he punched her in the face.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Mickey Joseph’s arrest, via TMZ Sports

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph acted as the Nebraska interim coach this past regular season following the September firing of Scott Frost. He posted a 3-6 record in that role and was expected to become the Cornhuskers wide receivers coach under new head man Matt Rhule. That’s now obviously in question.

Mickey Joseph’s name has been synonymous with Nebraska football in Lincoln over the past few decades. He played for the legendary Tom Osborne in Lincoln from 1988-1991. Joseph’s coaching career began with Omaha North High School in 1995. After stops at multiple locations, he eventually returned to Nebraska to be their interim coach this past September.

Obviously, Joseph’s coaching career plays second fiddle to the troubling allegations surrounding him. We’ll have further updates on this story as they become available.