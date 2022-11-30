Former Nebraska interim HC Mickey Joseph arrested, accused of assault

Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday.

Lincoln police stated that officers responded to a domestic-disturbance call Wednesday afternoon at a residence and that Joseph later was arrested at a different location. He was booked into Lancaster County Jail.

The university placed Joseph on administrative leave after his arrest, with athletic director Trev Alberts saying in a statement that the move was made “given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy.”

The school hired ex-Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to take over the football program on Saturday, and Joseph was discussing a role on Rhule’s staff while also looking at other options, the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald reported.

Joseph, 54, began the 2022 season as the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach. When head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11 after the team’s 1-2 start, Joseph took over and produced a 3-6 record as interim head coach.

Joseph previously was an assistant coach at Alabama State, Nicholls State, Central Oklahoma, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and LSU, and he went 13-7 in two seasons as head coach at Langston, an NAIA program in Oklahoma.

–Field Level Media