NASCAR: Spire Motorsports set to announce big plans for 2023

Spire Motorsports, an organization in the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series, is set to announce its 2023 plans on Tuesday, October 18 at 11:00 AM ET, according to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s associate producer Davey Segal.

The organization currently fields Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 car while the No. 77 car is fielded for many drivers, such as Josh Bilicki, Landon Cassill, and Mike Rockenfeller. This is the team’s fourth season after debuting at the 2019 Daytona 500.

Justin Haley, the current driver of the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing, has the only Cup Series victory for Spire Motorsports in the 2019 Coke Zero 400 after a massive crash and drivers coming to pit road left him in front before the weather struck.

Spire Motorsports fields a NASCAR Cup Series team, as stated above, and a Truck Series team which started for the 2022 season. Let’s dive into the situations for the organization in both series.

Corey LaJoie seems likely to continue with the organization’s Cup Series team for the 2023 season as it would make sense for both parties to extend their partnership as they try to grow.

Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 car has been run by part-time drivers but this could be an opportunity to establish a second full-time driver. One lucrative, popular option could be Austin Hill as it would be a perfect relationship.

However, Ty Dillon has solidified his plans for the 2023 NASCAR season and this would be a good opportunity if he wanted to stay in the Cup Series. Dillon loves the top level but it’ll be interesting to see if he sticks with it.

Meanwhile, the Truck Series is a different question as the organization is in its first year of existence. The No. 7 truck was not a full-time entry; however, it still saw major success in its select races.

The No. 7 truck has three top-5 finishes in 12 events, including one victory coming at Martinsville Speedway with William Byron. The other drivers have been Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Rajah Caruth, Austin Hill, and Dylan Lupton.

Most notably, Caruth wants to be in the Truck Series full-time for the 2023 season, according to Jayski.com’s Dustin Albino. The No. 7 truck would be a great start for the young driver as he rises through the ranks.

Caruth has a best finish of 11th place at World Wide Technology Raceway with Spire Motorsports in three starts. If the No. 7 truck is going to have a full-time driver next season, the 20-year-old would be a good option to develop further.

The Cup Series and Truck Series lineups are far from certain to the public; however, the organization has its plans set for next season and it will be interesting to see what happens.