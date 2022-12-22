NASCAR drivers suggesting multiple in-race changes for 2023

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has been working with its drivers in meetings that started in the midst of the playoffs and that has only progressed moving forward. This came after drivers were using their voices about the NextGen car’s safety concerns.

It has been beneficial for both sides to work together on changing the sport and having an open line of communication. That has only grown and creates a healthy relationship between every single party.

Now, the drivers have suggested changes that would benefit the sport and competition on the track. It remains to be seen if any of their suggestions come to fruition but it is very notable.

NASCAR drivers suggesting changes to the sport, including restart zones and pit road

Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) lead the start of the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has been very open to change in recent years which ranges from being incredibly bold with the schedule to the NextGen car. The sport refuses to become complacent and keeps progressing forward.

It is notable to see how the racing series has grown over the years. NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller jumped on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last month to discuss what the drivers have been suggesting lately.

“We’re going to continue to meet with the drivers, there has been a few things come up about different ways that we could look at things. The starts and restarts, potentially, one of the suggestions from the drivers was to lengthen the restart zone and then you couldn’t really anticipate when the leader was gonna take off quite as easy with the longer restart zones. Some things on pulling up to pit and making sure the leader has the advantage that they earned on the race track coming down pit road. A few things like that but we will be obviously engaged with the drivers and our internal crew along the way as we develop plans for that.” Scott Miller on what drivers are suggesting to change in NASCAR

The restart zone is a major part of the in-race restarts. The leader of the race is allowed to be beaten to the line for the restarts but not the start of the event. This results in a drive-through penalty down pit road.

If the restart zone is lengthened, it would allow the leader to have a greater advantage and make it more likely that they keep the lead. The leader would have a greater advantage, which is also what the drivers are suggesting for pit road.

There have been countless times when the leader will have several lap cars in between second place during the season. When this happens, everyone behind the leader will speed up and make ground up before entering pit road.

It sounds like the drivers want to see that changed and that is understandable. It would be interesting to see what rules NASCAR would set in place to make such a scenario take place.

NASCAR and its drivers have been working together and that is a positive for everybody. As we get closer to the 2023 season, the more likely it becomes to hear of any potential changes.