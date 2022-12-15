NASCAR expected to perform updates on Xfinity Series cars for 2023

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series introduced the NextGen car for the 2022 season and it was a success with on-the-track performance. However, safety concerns plagued the vehicle due to concussions suffered by Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

Now, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is expected to have updates made to the vehicles for the 2023 season. It will not be on the same scale as the NextGen car, but it remains an interesting story to follow.

Let’s dive into the latest details on what the sport plans to update on the Xfinity Series cars next year and beyond.

NASCAR working on minor updates for the Xfinity Series cars next season

As stated above, NASCAR is working on updates for the Xfinity Series vehicles that will be introduced at the start of the 2023 season. However, these updates will not be on the same level as the NextGen car.

NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller hopped on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last month to discuss what is coming for the Xfinity Series.

“Little tweaks like we do but nothing that will be even probably noticeable from a fan perspective. Doing a little bit of work with the (NASCAR Xfinity Series) cars to take some of the skew out of the cars through the corners and down the straightaways…The teams have done a really good job of developing that…The look of it is not really what we need with the cars crabbing down the straightaway. A little bit of work on things like that and small tweaks, maybe some fire bottle stuff, but nothing major that would really effect the racing package in any impactful way.” Scott Miller on the updates coming to the NASCAR Xfinity Series vehicles

It is relieving to see the Xfinity Series expected to see minor changes such as the skew and other updates that will not have a major effect on the racing package on a weekly basis.

NASCAR has seen the Xfinity Series become the most consistent level for tremendous racing on the track. This has been due to the young and veteran talent in the series with the cars being skewed toward driver talent.

The car might have a new look coming down the straightaways and through the corners; however, the Xfinity Series will likely put on the same performances as seen by fans in past seasons.