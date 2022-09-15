NASCAR: 3 critical options for Tyler Reddick in 2023

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Reddick’s plans for the 2023 NASCAR season are up in the air despite Richard Childress saying he would pilot a third chartered car for Richard Childress Racing.

Let’s dive into the three critical options for Reddick as a waiting game begins between the organization and Toyota.

Tyler Reddick stays at Richard Childress Racing

The easiest and most predicted option at this point would be Reddick staying with Richard Childress Racing as the team honors its contract to him in a third chartered car. It is what Childress said would happen in 2023.

However, this is not a financially smart option for the organization after it needed to pay for Kyle Busch to join the No. 8 car next year. This goes far beyond the decision of Reddick to join 23XI Racing for the 2024 season.

Richard Childress Racing would need to pay Busch, the price of acquiring or leasing a charter, the expanded personnel, and needed equipment. This would be a very hefty price tag for a driver on the move in one year.

If the organization did buy a charter, it would open the door to elevating one of its NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in Sheldon Creed or Austin Hill. If they are serious about being a three-car team, it would be a good time to acquire a charter before the price keeps increasing.

Reddick’s plans for the 2023 NASCAR season are certainly unpredictable as of now, but another scenario could be very intriguing to every party involved.

NASCAR: 23XI Racing and Toyota buyout Tyler Reddick

Reddick will be joining 23XI Racing for the 2024 season and while that is one year away, there is always the possibility the organization and Toyota Racing can secure him via a buyout before next year.

This would likely only make sense unless Kurt Busch decided to retire due to his concussion stemming from multiple wrecks over the season. It would be simple to slide Reddick into the No. 45 car one year early.

However, Busch has intentions to return to NASCAR next season if he is medically cleared. This would be the issue presented in a possible buyout scenario as 23XI Racing has no plans to expand to a third car in 2023.

It would be interesting to see what happens if Reddick is fully out of a ride for the 2023 season. Would 23XI Racing and Toyota Racing give him an opportunity one year early or would they simply wait it out?

There is another option available that would make sense for Reddick and both organizations that he is being connected to at this time.

Tyler Reddick joins a different organization

Reddick joining a different organization for one year would be another alternative option to staying at Richard Childress Racing. The organization could send him elsewhere for one year and he would be free to join 23XI Racing in 2024.

The organization could send him to an organization, such as Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 car, and at least give him a ride if they do not want to lease or acquire a third charter. It would be unfortunate for Reddick but it’s better than staying with Richard Childress Racing.

It’s in both parties interest to not continue this partnership beyond the 2022 NASCAR season. Reddick wouldn’t continue with his current crew chief Randall Burnett as he shifts to Busch next year.

There are definitely hurt feelings on both sides and that is the consequence of announcing a move over one year in advance. It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out because of that factor.

Either way, Reddick’s plans will continue to be murky until there is a resolution between Richard Childress Racing and Toyota or a third charter is officially leased or purchased.