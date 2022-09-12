NASCAR insider says Tyler Reddick “likely” to join a different team for 2023

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch is set to announce his future as a NASCAR Cup Series driver on Tuesday at 10:00 AM ET and it will directly correlate to what happens with Tyler Reddick for the 2023 season.

Why is Reddick in this position and what are his options for next season?

Tyler Reddick “more than likely” to join a different organization

According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Reddick is “more than likely” to join a different team than run a third car for Richard Childress Racing if Busch signs with the organization, which is the expectation.

Reddick is the in the midst of a breakout season with two wins, nine top-5 finishes, 12 top-10 finishes, and a 16.8 average finish. However, it still might create a scenario where Reddick is released from his contract one year early.

The 26-year-old put himself in this position when it was announced that he would join 23XI Racing for the start of the 2024 season. Team owner Richard Childress previously discussed his thoughts on Reddick’s announcement.

“Tyler (Reddick) was the one who made the decision. I don’t know who went to him to go to 23XI Racing…I’ve never held a driver back or any of them that’s come to me and said, ‘hey, I got an opportunity to go over here.’…I wouldn’t not helped him back, I just wish it would’ve been a well planned situation for our sponsors and Chevrolet and our team members and his team members.” Richard Childress on Tyler Reddick’s departure

It is clear that Reddick ruffled feathers at Richard Childress Racing and it might have caused this domino effect. Childress said Reddick would be at the organization next season but that is conflicting with what Reddick said.

Reddick discussed the situation more and admitted that he is not certain about his plans for the 2023 season.

“Well, it’s certainly, everything has been interesting. (Richard Childress Racing) certainly wasn’t thrilled with how everything went on the announcement on the future. But, it hasn’t really seemed to hurt things this year. We’ve been able to go out and win another race and continue to run strong. But, it’s obvious, some feelings have been hurt. Yeah, I don’t know. I think I’m going to be there next year, I’m pretty sure that’s what the plan is, but they are certainly trying to figure out what their future is going to look like. It’s not going to involve me.” Tyler Reddick on the 2023 NASCAR season with Richard Childress Racing

There seems to either be a disconnect between the two parties or things are being kept under the wraps for Busch’s expected announcement on Tuesday morning. Perhaps, the unlikely of the two scenarios plays out and he runs a third car for the organization.

However, if Reddick is more than likely on his way out, what are his options for the 2023 season at this point?

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick’s options for the 2023 season

Reddick’s options for the 2023 season might be limited if he ends up leaving Richard Childress Racing one year early. The most logical landing spot would be 23XI Racing; however, there could be issues with that scenario.

23XI Racing currently fields two entries in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bubba Wallace is signed for multiple years while team owner Denny Hamlin has stated that Kurt Busch will return unless he says otherwise.

This creates a situation where the organization would either need to buy a third charter or open a third unchartered car. The downside of this idea is the net loss in money that 23XI Racing would see if they don’t buy a charter.

23XI Racing’s President Steve Lauletta has previously stated the organization has no intentions of being a three-car team next season. Would that change if Reddick is on the outside looking in for 2023?

Another option could be Kaulig Racing. The organization has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing and it could bring him in for one year before he departs for 23XI Racing in 2024.

If neither of those teams come to frution and a third car for Richard Childress Racing is not an option, it seems unpredictable about what might happen next at that point. Would Reddick be out of a ride for one year?

Busch’s expected entrance to Richard Childress Racing possibly sets the stage for one of NASCAR’s future stars to be set loose early. It is certainly a situation to watch and one we might learn more about on Tuesday morning.