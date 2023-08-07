fbpx
Published August 7, 2023

Nao Hibino upsets Linda Noskova for Prague title

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Nao Hibino of Japan in action against Fiona Ferro of France in a first round match on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Japan’s Nao Hibino ended a four-year title drought Monday with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of No. 4 seed and home favorite Linda Noskova at the Livesport Prague Open in the Czech Republic.

Hibino, 28, completed a rain-delayed 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 semifinal win over Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian before taking down Noskova in 71 minutes.

Hibino converted five of seven break points against Noskova, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before losing 12 of the next 14 games.

Hibino, who became just the fifth lucky loser to win a WTA tournament, collected her third title following victories at Hiroshima in 2019 and Tashkent in 2015.

–Field Level Media

