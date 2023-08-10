NFL player Myles Jack contemplated pursuing blue-collar jobs before signing $2.5 million contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Jack was one of the best players in college football during his time with the UCLA Bruins. After struggling early in his NFL career, the 6-foot-1 linebacker considering making a life change that would’ve taken him in a completely different direction.

Jack was the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After starring for UCLA as a linebacker and running back, he was still drafted with a top pick despite being diagnosed with a degenerative knee condition that cast doubt about his long-term future in football.

Myles Jack stats (career): 396 solo tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, 6.5 sacks in 103 games

Across six seasons with the Jaguars, Jack never made the Pro Bowl and he more often became a defensive liability in his final years with Jacksonville. He then spent the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, being graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the worst starting linebackers in the NFL. When the Steelers cut ties with him in March, the 27-year-old was left at a crossroads.

In an interview with Zach Berman of The Athletic, Jack admitted that he wasn’t sure what he was going to do after being released by Pittsburgh. At one point, considering his NFL career might be over, Jack began contemplating going to trade school to become an electrician or a plumber.

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.” Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack on his career options before signing with the Eagles

Myles Jack career earnings: $50 million

Getting a new job wasn’t about the money for Jack. He received a lucrative rookie contract when he entered the league, receiving $3.54 million guaranteed after being drafted. Jack later signed a four-year extension in 2019 with $33 million guaranteed then signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh in 2022.

As he described to Berman, though, the contemplation of a new career was all due to his desire to keep working. When offers weren’t coming in from NFL, teams, going to a trade school became a viable option. Instead, the Eagles added him to the roster and he’s immediately received first-team reps with one of the best teams heading into the 2023 season.