Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett released from hospital after car accident, new details on crash

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital late Monday night after he and a passenger were involved in a single-car accident earlier in the day.

Garrett was driving home from practice on Monday, leaving the Browns’ training facility located in Berea, Ohio. Shortly after, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a rollover crash in Sharon Township. Both occupants in the vehicle, including Garrett, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Myles Garrett stats (2022): 15 pressures, five quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, three sacks

The 26-year-old pass rusher was “alert and responsive” following the crash. Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, announced on Monday evening that the NFL star didn’t suffer any broken bones in the accident. However, they were still awaiting more testing to determine the full extent of his injuries.

“While were are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.” Nicole Lynn, agent of Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, on the NFL star’s status following the crash

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Garrett was released from the hospital late last night. While the injuries aren’t life-threatening, further testing and examinations will be conducted in the days ahead.

Myles Garrett contract: 5 years, $125 million with a $1 million base salary in 2022

Details on Myles Garrett’s car accident

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago told CNN on Monday that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. However, impairment from drugs or alcohol is not suspected. Both occupants inside the vehicle were also wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

“When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off the right side of the roadway with rollover damage” Ohio State Highway Patrol on Myles Garrett’s car accident

According to Tom Pelissero, the crash reportedly occurred after Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on the road. He overcorrected and with the wet road conditions, lost control of the vehicle and it then flipped multiple times.

WKYC in Cleveland obtained pictures of the wrecked vehicle, a silver Porsche that sustained significant damage from the rollover. The mangled car was pulled from a ditch off the side of the road.

According to WKYC both Myles Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and impairment is NOT suspected. Both were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. #Browns pic.twitter.com/OB9ryQ7k9L — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 26, 2022

The Browns are set to face the Atlanta Falcons at 1 PM ET on Sunday. While Garrett still has a few days to recover from the crash, it is uncertain if he will be able to play. All things considered, he and the passenger are fortunate to have walked away with non-life-threatening injuries.