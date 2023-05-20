Mutineers, Subliners climb CDL Major V qualifying standings

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Mutineers and New York Subliners earned wins on Friday to climb into a tie for second place in qualifying action for the Call of Duty League’s Major V.

The Mutineers (3-1) produced a 3-0 sweep of the last-place London Royal Ravens (0-4), and the Subliners (3-1) registered a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Surge (1-3).

Florida and New York are now tied with the Atlanta FaZe (3-1), one game behind first-place OpTic Texas (4-0).

In the day’s only other match, Minnesota Rokkr (2-2) posted a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Thieves (0-4).

Major V qualifying, which includes all 12 Call of Duty League teams, runs through Sunday, with each victory worth 10 CDL points. Double-elimination bracket play is scheduled for Thursday through May 28 in Toronto, with the championship team receiving $200,000 from the $500,000 prize pool plus 65 CDL points.

The Mutineers got past the Royal Ravens 250-111 on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint, 6-2 on El Asilo Search & Destroy and 3-0 on Himmelmatt Expo Control.

The United States’ Kenyen “Capsidal” Sutton led Florida with 35 kills, while his countryman and teammate Carson “Brack” Newberry logged a match-best 1.77 kill-death ratio. Canada’s Obaid “Asim” Asim paced London with 22 kills.

The Surge took Embassy Hardpoint 250-196 before the Subliners stormed back to claim El Asilo Search & Destroy 6-5, Breenbergh Hotel Control 3-1 and Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint 250-153.

France’s Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez registered 110 kills and a 1.64 K-D ratio for New York. Australia’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari finished with 95 kills and a 1.38 K-D ratio for Seattle.

The Rokkr opened with a 250-123 win on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint before the Thieves pulled level by claiming Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy 6-2. Minnesota then took Himmelmatt Expo Control 3-1 and Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint 250-217.

Scotland’s Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan amassed 90 kills and a 1.41 K-D ratio for the Rokkr. The United States’ Dylan “Envoy” Hannon powered the Thieves with 77 kills and a 1.01 K-D ratio.

Qualifying action continues Saturday with four matches:

–Vegas Legion vs. Seattle Surge

–Florida Mutineers vs. OpTic Texas

–Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach

Call of Duty League Major V qualifying, with match win-loss record and game winning percentage

1. OpTic Texas, 4-0, 80 percent

2. Atlanta FaZe, 3-1, 69.2 percent

3. New York Subliners, 3-1, 64.7 percent

4. Florida Mutineers, 3-1, 60 percent

T5. Boston Breach, 2-1, 63.6 percent

T5. Toronto Ultra, 2-1, 63.6 percent

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 56.3 percent

8. Vegas Legion, 2-2, 44.4 percent

9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 1-3, 33.3 percent

10. Seattle Surge, 1-3, 28.6 percent

11. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-4, 29.4 percent

12. London Royal Ravens, 0-4, 14.3 percent

