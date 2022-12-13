MRI confirms torn ACL for Cards’ Kyler Murray

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI confirmed Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Monday’s game against the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The team Twitter account posted: “Heal soon QB1.”

Murray was injured on the third play from scrimmage, a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on the non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.

Colt McCoy, 36, replaced Murray for the Cardinals (4-9), who dropped a 27-13 decision to the Patriots in Glendale, Ariz.

Murray, 25, has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games this season. He also has rushed 67 times for 418 yards and three scores.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Murray signed a $230.5-million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

Murray has thrown for 13,848 yards with 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in 57 career games since the Cardinals selected him with the top overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media