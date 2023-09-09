A look at some of the most underrated players in the National League — one for every team

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, we published the most underrated players in the American League – one for each of those 15 teams.

It’s the National League’s turn today.

The “underrated” distinction is obviously subjective. But most of the players here are ones that are having noteworthy seasons – or careers – but haven’t yet reached star status in the game. In fact, the only qualifier here is that none of these underrated players have appeared in an All-Star Game. That’s a true distinction of honor within the sport – an All Star has loftier status.

Here’s Part 2:

The All-Underrated MLB Team of 2023 – NL version

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly

Much has been discussed about how Zac Gallen has joined the sport’s pitching elite, but Kelly may be Arizona’s most consistent starter in 2023. The 34-year-old right-hander, who spent four seasons pitching in Korea and didn’t make his MLB debut until he was 30, sports a 3.22 ERA in his first 25 starts this season, which is better than Gallen’s 3.48. Last year, Kelly posted a 3.37 ERA in 33 starts and threw 200 1/3 innings. In three of Kelly’s last five outings, he has struck out at least 11 batters. His 16 quality starts are tied for sixth in the NL, one behind Gallen. It’s a heck of a 1-2 punch in Arizona, and Kelly isn’t that far behind Gallen.

Atlanta Braves: LHP A.J. Minter

This is where the “no All Star rule,” hurts the most. So many great players on the Braves who probably should be better known than they are. But most have made at least one All Star game. That brings us to Minter, who first debuted with the Braves in 2017 and has pitched in 336 games, all in relief, while posting a 3.39 ERA, mostly in a high-leverage role. Minter’s 4.02 ERA is a little inflated this year, but he has 10 saves and 18 games finished, his highest totals since 2018. He’s been on fire recently, posting a 1.72 ERA in his first 17 games after the All-Star Break. And he has a 3.18 ERA in 17 postseason games.

Chicago Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner

A first-round pick in 2018, Hoerner made a bit of a splash for the Cubs when he debuted the next season. He then took a step backward but emerged as an everyday player in 2022 and is now an absolute sparkplug for the Cubs, batting either first or second. He’s got a chance at 100 runs scored for the first time in his career and has already set career highs in runs, RBIs and stolen bases. He moved from shortstop to second base this year and has been above average at the keystone. Most surprising? He’s somehow only 26.

Cincinnati Reds: OF/DH Jake Fraley

Just pick a name that’s not Elly De La Cruz and it works for this article. Basically, every Red except the super-hyped, super-talented De La Cruz can be labeled underrated. Eventually, I just threw a mental dart, and it landed on Fraley, who already has been traded twice in his career but seems to have settled in as the Reds’ designated hitter/corner outfielder. Fraley has set career highs in basically every offensive category, registering 15 homers, 20 steals and an .829 OPS. Again, you can’t go wrong with this entertaining, undervalued group; Fraley just stands out because he’s 28 now and breaking out.

Colorado Rockies: OF/INF Nolan Jones

Was really scrambling on this one. Jones is a former well-regarded Cleveland prospect who searched for a defensive home and whiffed a ton – 33 percent – in his first stint with the Guardians in 2022. He was dealt to Colorado in November, and he still strikes out a ton, 104 times in his first 322 plate appearances this season (32.3 percent). But he’s also walking a little more and making hard contact. Jones has 14 homers, 46 RBIs and an .877 OPS in his first 83 games with the Rockies, who have used him at all three outfield spots as well as first and third. The big-time power is there and if he can get the ball on the bat more, Jones could become another Coors Field masher.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Evan Phillips

Some players just need extra time to develop. Phillips always had a wipeout slider, one of the nastier pitches in the game. But knowing how to pitch with it, and to have confidence in his fastball command, took time. He’s been in organizations that can develop pitching, from Atlanta to Baltimore to Tampa Bay. But everything clicked for Phillips, 28, when the Dodgers claimed him off waivers in August 2021. Phillips has posted a remarkable 1.79 ERA in 124 games with the Dodgers and has gone from waiver claim to closer for a top contender in two years. This season he has 21 saves and a 0.759 WHIP.

Miami Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo

He’s in a rotation filled with quality starters, so it’s easy to get overshadowed. And Luzardo’s ERA has taken a slight step backward from his 3.32 mark in 2022. Still, his 3.59 ERA this season is plenty respectable and he’s on pace for more than 30 starts and 200-plus strikeouts. Luzardo was can’t-miss when he debuted as a 21-year-old for Oakland in 2019. But a disastrous 2021 – a combined 6.61 ERA for the A’s and Marlins – sent his stock tumbling. He’s now 25 and seemingly has figured things out.

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Joel Payamps

If you just said, ‘Who?’ I’ve done my job here. Would you believe that Payamps – pronounced PIE-omps—has pitched in 142 big-league games spanning five seasons with five different teams and has posted a career ERA of 3.03? Where has he been all your life? Well, Arizona, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and now Milwaukee, not exactly pitching in the spotlight. But he’s been solid at every stop and is having a career year at 29, tossing a personal high 62 innings in 60 games with a career-low 2.47 ERA. Middle relievers and set-up men are the offensive linemen of MLB. You notice them the most when they make mistakes, but they are crucial to winning.

New York Mets: RHP Adam Ottavino

Ottavino is another guy who has made a career of fixing other pitchers’ messes. And though the mess in Queens cannot be cleaned up by one man this year, the 37-year-old Ottavino has been a rare bright spot for the Mets. His next appearance will be his 60th of 2023, giving him a streak of six straight seasons (not including pandemic-shortened 2020) with 60 or more games pitched. That speaks to Ottavino’s durability and effectiveness. And he’s not just throwing his glove on the mound. He posted a 2.07 ERA last year for the Mets and a 3.11 this year while picking up eight saves as a de facto closer.

Philadelphia Phillies: 2B Bryson Stott

For a defending NL champion squad with a large payroll, the Phillies surprisingly have a lot of under-the-radar players. One could easily pick Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suárez or Jeff Hoffman and feel good about the choice here. I’m taking Stott, however, because he has clearly taken the next step after his MLB debut last season. A former first-round pick who has already been in a World Series, Stott, 25, has improved in every offensive category in his sophomore season, including career bests in homers (14), steals (27) and OPS (.778), while cutting down his strikeouts. Stott also was forced out of his natural shortstop spot with the Philly arrival of Trea Turner, and he has flourished defensively at second base.

Pittsburgh Pirates: OF Jack Suwinski

Not having closer David Bednar or starter Mitch Keller available due to the “no-All-Star clause,” makes Pittsburgh a tricky assignment. Suwinski is the choice because he was a former 16th-round pick out of high school in 2016, spent seven seasons in the minors before his call-up and is now starting most days in center field with the Pirates. He’s leading the team in homers with 23 and is second among Pirates starters with a .777 OPS.

San Diego Padres: 2B Ha-Seong Kim

If Chas McCormick is the poster boy for underrated in the American League, Kim should hold that title for the NL. After a splendid career in Korea, Kim came to the U.S. with some fanfare to play for the Padres in 2021. He couldn’t get adjusted to big-league pitching, batting just .202 with a .622 OPS. Kim, 27, improved last year and has erupted this year, with 17 homers, 31 steals, a .783 OPS and excellent defense wherever he is needed. Despite all the superstars in the Padres’ lineup, Kim may be the team’s position-player MVP.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Logan Webb

I nearly skipped Webb because I just assumed the 25-year-old, as one of the game’s best young pitchers, has made at least one All-Star game during his strong run of the past three seasons. But nope. He was snubbed last year, which he finished with a 2.90 ERA and won 15 games, and didn’t get a nod this July, either. Webb, however, just continues to chug along without major hype. He has a 3.51 ERA in a league-leading 181 innings pitched. In that span, he has walked just 28 batters and struck out 173. Of all the pitchers that have made these two lists, Webb is the best one.

St. Louis Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar

Nootbaar was making this list on name alone even if he didn’t have the stats. What an amazing baseball – or Strongest Man competitor – name. Nootbaar, 26, can play a little baseball, too. Despite dealing with injuries this season, Nootbaar is statistically having his best year as a big leaguer. He debuted in 2021 and became a primary starter last season. This year, he is on his way to career highs in most categories including an .821 OPS. He plays all three outfield positions well and is a smart baserunner. Additionally, to be clear, his name is Lars Nootbaar.

Washington Nationals: OF Lane Thomas

Let’s finish this while continuing the trend of Cardinals’ outfielders. Or at least a former one. Thomas spent parts of three seasons in a crowded Cardinals outfield before he was shipped to the Nationals in the 2021 deadline deal for pitcher Jon Lester. The lefty Lester made 12 starts that year with the Cardinals, eventually ending his accomplished career. Thomas, now 28, has become a critical part of the Nats’ rebuilding effort. He leads the team with 23 homers, has 17 steals and an .818 OPS. The Cardinals outfield is still crowded, Lester is still retired, and Thomas looks like a power-speed steal in DC.

