MLB suspends Tim Anderson, Jose Ramirez, and Emmanuel Clase for baseball brawl

Boxing and wrestling fans were treated to several exciting fight events on Saturday night. Shockingly, MLB even got in on the action after All-Stars Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez sparked a full benches-clearing brawl between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

Naturally, both Anderson and Ramirez were suspended for their actions, which included throwing punches at one another, but Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was also penalized by MLB. Here’s how the league decided to punish the players involved in Saturday’s brawl:

Tim Anderson – Suspended six games

Jose Ramirez – Suspended three games

Emmanuel Clase – Suspended one game

The White Sox are already in fourth place of the American League Central, a full 14 games behind the division leader heading into MLB games today. Their hopes of reaching the playoffs may already be dashed.

But the Guardians are locked into a battle for the division lead with the Minnesota Twins. However, the Guardians have also lost their past two games and seven of their past ten matchups. Turning the momentum around will be crucial if Cleveland wants to shrink their current 4.5-game deficit.

For both teams, not having their All-Stars in the near future surely won’t make life any easier for their respective managers. The Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays later tonight at 7:10 PM ET, whereas the White Sox will see the New York Yankees visit Chicago with a first pitch set for 8:10 PM ET.

