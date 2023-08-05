WATCH: Fight breaks out between MLB All-Stars Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson

It’s fight night not only in UFC and in WWE but apparently also in MLB. Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians put Tim Anderson against Jose Ramirez, and in the bottom of the sixth inning, that battle became physical.

Ramirez, a five-time All-Star, dove head-first into second base, which Anderson was covering, and was ruled safe. But that wasn’t the end of it.

The Guardians’ slugger quickly rose to his feet, getting in the face of the White Sox’s shortstop, who didn’t back down, giving Ramirez a little shove. Suddenly Anderson threw his baseball glove down, like an old-fashioned hockey brawl, and put his dukes up.

The two players then threw punches before a bench-clearing brawl broke out on both sides, with other teammates joining in. Here’s the clip of the wild night in Cleveland.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

The White Sox were leading the Guardians 5-1 at the time of the incident. Both Anderson and Ramirez were ejected from the ballgame, and both will likely face suspensions for their actions.

