MLB roundup: Toronto Blue Jays win 7th straight, skidding Yanks fall from top AL wild card

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the ninth inning after Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays ran their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night with a 6-3 victory over the host New York Yankees.

With the loss, the Yankees fell from the top spot in the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays moved within 1 1/2 games of New York, which is now a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox. The defeat was the Yankees’ fifth in a row.

Toronto reliever Trevor Richards (6-2) got the final out of the sixth and the first two of the seventh. Jordan Romano tossed a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 17 opportunities.

Brett Gardner hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the fifth off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah.

Red Sox 2, Rays 1

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to help Boston beat visiting Tampa Bay and avoid a three-game sweep.

With two outs in the ninth, the Rays’ Joey Wendle doubled against Hansel Robles and was thrown out attempting to advance to third by Renfroe to end the game.

With the win coupled with a Yankees loss, the Red Sox moved a half-game ahead of New York atop the American League wild-card standings.

Giants 7, Rockies 4

Brandon Crawford hit a home run, Brandon Belt had three hits and San Francisco rallied to defeat Colorado in Denver to become the first team to win 90 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in a four-run Giants ninth inning to give San Francisco its sixth victory over its last seven games.

Elias Diaz hit a home run and doubled twice, Brendan Rodgers had two hits and Jon Gray came off the injured list to pitch five-plus innings, while also adding an RBI single for the Rockies.

Cardinals 5, Dodgers 4

Yadier Molina smacked a two-run home run, reached base three times and scored twice to lead St. Louis past visiting Los Angeles.

Adam Wainwright (15-7) worked 8 1/3 innings as the Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak. He allowed the four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four. Giovanny Gallegos got the last two outs to earn his fifth save.

Max Muncy hit a homer and scored twice for the Dodgers, who fell two games behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

Marlins 2, Mets 1 (10 innings)

Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-high 14 batters over nine innings, and Bryan De La Cruz smashed a two-out, walk-off single off the wall in center field in the 10th, leading Miami to a win over visiting New York.

The loss was controversial for the Mets, who believed they scored a run in the top of the 10th when Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez dropped a fly ball. But the ball was called foul and stood on video review.

Alcantara, who got a no-decision, finished two strikeouts short of Ricky Nolasco’s franchise record of 16 in 2009. Tossing a career-high 114 pitches, Alcantara allowed just four hits, one walk and one run.

Brewers 4, Phillies 3

Eduardo Escobar hit a go-ahead, sixth-inning solo homer to lead host Milwaukee to a victory over Philadelphia.

Escobar’s 25th home run of the season, with two outs off reliever Connor Brogdon (5-4), gave Milwaukee its second straight victory and the series after dropping the opener of the three-game series on Monday.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs, one earned, in 3 2/3 innings, but the Brewers bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way.

Twins 3, Indians 0

Rookie Joe Ryan recorded his first career win after allowing one hit in seven innings to propel visiting Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.

Ryan (1-1) retired the first 19 batters he faced before Amed Rosario ended his bid for perfection by slapping a clean single to left field with one out in the seventh. Ryan struck out four and did not walk a batter while making his second career start since representing the United States in the Tokyo Olympics.

Rosario’s single allowed the Indians to avoid being no-hit for the third time this season. The Twins improved to 10-5 against Cleveland this season after winning the first three contests of this four-game series.

Padres 8, Angels 5

Adam Frazier had three RBIs in an eight-run second inning and San Diego held on against visiting Los Angeles to earn a split of the two-game series.

San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish earned the win after dropping seven consecutive decisions for the first time in his major league career. Darvish (8-9) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Juan Lagares and Jo Adell hit two-run homers to close the gap in the late innings for Los Angeles.

Athletics 5, White Sox 1

Frankie Montas pitched seven strong innings and Matt Chapman homered as host Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

Montas (12-9) tied injured Chris Bassitt for the team lead in wins with his third straight, avenging a defeat to the White Sox in Chicago on Aug. 16. The 28-year-old, who debuted for the White Sox in 2015, limited his former club to one run and six hits.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (8-9) was charged with five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three in his third straight loss.

Nationals 4, Braves 2

Juan Soto hit a 462-foot home run in the seventh inning to spark visiting Washington to a win over Atlanta.

It was the 25th home run for Soto and third at Atlanta’s Truist Park this season. Washington starter Sean Nolin was ejected for hitting Freddie Freeman with a pitch in the first inning. Plate umpire Lance Barksdale saw the pitch as retaliation for Soto being hit in the back by Atlanta reliever Will Smith in Tuesday’s game.

Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the fourth before he was lifted. He allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit, four walks and a hit batsman. Toussaint struck out three.

Mariners 8, Astros 5

Seattle scored four runs with two outs in the ninth inning to break open a tie game and defeat host Houston.

Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run single and J.P. Crawford followed with a two-run homer in the ninth for the Mariners, who avoided a sweep in the three-game series with their American League West rivals.

Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic also drove in two runs apiece for the Mariners.

Cubs 4, Reds 1 (10 innings)

Jason Heyward drilled a game-ending, three-run home run in the 10th inning to lift host Chicago to victory over Cincinnati.

Patrick Wisdom opened the 10th with a one-hop single to center against Brad Brach (1-2), Chicago’s first hit since the second inning.

The Cubs held courtesy runner Willson Contreras at third base, setting the stage for Heyward, who returned to the lineup one night after he was a late scratch due to cramping in his right hamstring.

Tigers 5, Pirates 1

Miguel Cabrera had four hits and three RBIs while Robbie Grossman had four hits with a solo homer as visiting Detroit beat Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Pirates remain the only team in the major leagues that has not swept a series this year.

Tigers starter Matt Manning gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts and no walks in three innings. He exited after a comebacker hit by Colin Moran on the final out of the third resulted in a left knee contusion.

Rangers 8, Diamondbacks 5

Jose Trevino drove in three runs as Texas completed a two-game sweep of Arizona in Phoenix.

Kohei Arihara allowed two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings for Texas, which matched its season high with its fourth straight win.

The Rangers used seven relievers, including Jharel Cotton (1-0), who allowed one run in the sixth inning for the victory. Joe Barlow recorded the final out in the ninth for his fourth save.

Orioles 9, Royals 8

A Kansas City outfield blunder allowed the go-ahead runs to score for Baltimore in a nine-run eighth inning capped by a Ryan Mountcastle two-run home run, as the Orioles rallied, then held on, for a victory over the visiting Royals.

Trailing 5-0 entering the eighth, Baltimore broke out against three Kansas City relievers. Austin Hays extended his career-high hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI double to open the scoring for the Orioles, who have taken two of three in the four-game set. Anthony Santander and Ramon Urias delivered RBI singles, then Kelvin Gutierrez (three hits) tied the contest with a two-run single to center.

With two out, Cedric Mullins sent a fly ball to right field, but Hunter Dozier partially collided with center fielder Edward Olivares, and the ball dropped to score two and put Baltimore ahead 7-5. Mountcastle followed with a line shot into the left-field seats for his 26th homer.

