Visiting Minute Maid Park: This is what you need to know

The Houston Astros are one of the best teams in MLB every year and that makes a trip to Minute Maid Park all the more worth it. Here’s everything you need to know before arriving for a lovely game at Minute Maid Park.

Where is Minute Maid Park?

Minute Maid Park is in Houston, Texas. The address is 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002.

Who plays at Minute Maid Park?

The Houston Astros plays at Minute Maid Park.

When was Minute Maid Park built?

Minute Maid Park was created on March 30, 2000.

What is the capacity at Minute Maid Park?

The capacity at Minute Maid Park is 41,168, which is the number of seats they have.

Does Minute Maid Park have a cover?

Minute Maid Park does have a retractable roof. If the weather is terrible, the top will cover the stadium and not let the storm ruin any of the fun. Not only save you from the weather, but with the retractable roof, the stadium is nice and cool.

How much is Minute Maid parking?

The closest parking option price ranges from $9 if you pre-pay and $10 on game day, which is lot A. Across the street from the South Diamond, lot prices range from $35 if you pre-pay and $50 on game day. We advise getting there early since it can get packed fast. You will want to give yourself time to find parking, get through security, grab food, and find your seats.

What is the Minute Maid Park bag policy?

Bags cannot exceed 16” x 16” x8”. The only expectations are diaper bags that will be checked before entering the stadium.

Can you take food into Minute Maid Park?

Guests may bring food inside the stadium if it is in a contained clear plastic bag no larger than one gallon in size.

What is the seating chart at Minute Maid Park?

If you are wondering where your seats are at the stadium, here is an attached image of the seats.

What kind of food can you get at Minute Maid Park?

There are many food options to choose from at Minute Maid Park. We have listed a few of the plays we think you like to eat at.

Battered-up , Section 116

, Section 116 Dippin Dots & Ice Cream Pint Express , Sections 105, 134, 156, 405, 424

, Sections 105, 134, 156, 405, 424 Elote and Pupusas , Section 124

, Section 124 Love Street Bar , Section 119

, Section 119 H-Town Grill , Sections 109, 125, 308

, Sections 109, 125, 308 Home & Away , Sections 113, 129, 156, 427

, Sections 113, 129, 156, 427 Papa John’s Pizza , Sections 125,153, 411, 429

, Sections 125,153, 411, 429 Pluckers Wing Bar , Section 156

, Section 156 Shake Shack , Section 157

, Section 157 Spud House , Sections 116, 131

, Sections 116, 131 Sunrise BBQ , Section 306

, Section 306 Texas Legend Grill , Section 134

, Section 134 Slovacek’s Sausage Carts, Sections 131, 430

What bars are near Minute Maid Park?

We have a few bars close to the stadium if you want to go and get a drink after a game.

Biggio’s , 0. 3 mile

, 0. 3 mile Eighteen Twenty Lounge , 0.3 mile

, 0.3 mile Neil’s Bahr , 0.4 mile

, 0.4 mile MKT Bar , 0.5 mile

, 0.5 mile Twenty24, 0.4 mile

Best-rated hotels that are near Minute Maid Park

There are plenty of hotels near Minute Maid Park if you want to stay close to the stadium. Below you will see the hotel name, how far it is, how many stars it is rated out of five, and the estimated price of a hotel room. If you want to save money on parking at the stadium, the hotels listed are all within walking distance.