Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov named finalist for Calder Trophy

May 20, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (97) carries the puck during the second period in game three of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL named Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic as finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

The award, which is presented to the league’s top rookie, is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The winner will be announced as part of the 2021 NHL Awards either during the conference finals or Stanley Cup Final.

Kaprizov, 24, led rookies in goals (27), points (51) and power-play goals (eight). His totals in goals, assists (24) and points served as records by a rookie in franchise history.

Robertson, 21, led rookies in assists (28) and even-strength points (39). He also had 17 goals, 45 points and a team-best plus-13 rating in 51 games this season.

Nedeljkovic, 25, posted a 15-5-3 record and tied for the NHL rookie lead in shutouts (three) with Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders. Nedeljkovic’s 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage led all league goaltenders who played at least 20 games.

–Field Level Media