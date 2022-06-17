Minnesota Vikings training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Minnesota Vikings training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend TCO Performance Center for their latest look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Vikings training camp for the 2022 season.

Spectators are eager to see whether a new coaching staff can take a similar roster from 2021 and turn them into a playoff team in 2022. Kevin O’Connell’s unique approach could bring more of a pass-heavy approach which could keep fans on the edge of their seats thanks to Justin Jefferson’s excellence. Yet, Ed Donatell implementing a new defensive scheme based on a 3-4 front is arguably just as fascinating.

The 2022 season will be a big test, not only for Kirk Cousins as he attempts to further prove his worth but also for a defense that’s been underwhelming in recent seasons past. Then of course the coaching staff needs to prove its mettle too. There’s a lot to watch out for, even in training camp.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Minnesota Vikings training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule, position battles and storylines to follow.

Minnesota Vikings training camp schedule

The Minnesota Vikings training camp dates have not yet been announced. They should be revealed any day now, when the dates and times do become available, we’ll be sure to update this post with all the details that come available.

Last year’s camp began in late July and ran through late August, so we should expect something similar this season as well.

The Vikings are expected to hold joint training camp practices with the San Francisco 49ers this season, but nothing has been made official on that front. Previously the Vikings practiced with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 and the Denver Broncos last year.

Minnesota Vikings training camp location

Although the Vikings won’t be returning to Minnesota State University in Mankato this season, they once again are taking advantage of their relatively newly built Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, located in Eagan.

Here is the history of Minnesota Vikings training camp locations in recent years, per Pro Football Reference. Practices will once again be held at the TCO Performance Center in 2022.

2018-2022 – Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center – Eagan, Minnesota

1966-2017 – Minnesota State University, Mankato – Mankato, Minnesota

1961-1965 – Bemidji State – Bemidji, Minnesota

Can you go to Vikings training camp?

Yes, a selected number of practices during the Vikings training camp will to the public. While specific dates for open practices haven’t been announced, more details should be coming soon.

Vikings family night

There is typically a family night, or a Friday night lights practice that features the Vikings practicing in full pads. Expect that highly-anticipated public practice to come in the first week of August, but don’t quote me on that just yet.

Storylines for Vikings training camp

Battle at right guard

One of the biggest question marks on offense in each of the past few seasons has been inconsistent line play along the offensive trenches. Specifically, pass protection has been lackluster, especially along the interior.

Unfortunately, the Vikings didn’t make one major move to address these concerns, but unlike in some seasons past, they didn’t ignore the position altogether.

The favorite to start at right guard is free-agent signee Jesse Davis, who’s started 72 games at various line positions since 2017. Yet after selecting Wyatt Davis in the third round in 2021, and Ed Ingram in the second round in 2022, both young players should receive plenty of reps competing for the starting role.

There’s also veteran, and local Minnesota State graduate Chris Reed, who’s started 20 games over the past two seasons for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, who is expected to compete for the starting gig at RG.

As of now, the Vikings are expected to have a line that looks like this:

LT – Christian Darrisaw

LG – Ezra Cleveland

C – Garrett Bradbury

RG? – Jesse Davis/Chris Reed/Ed Ingram/Wyatt Davis

RT – Brian O’Neill

Needless to say, there’s a lot more potential for the trenches to take a major leap forward this season, with expected development coming from Darrisaw, Cleveland, Bradbury (fingers crossed), and whoever emerges as the starting right guard.

Learning and implementing Ed Donatell’s defensive scheme

Fans tuning in to watch the Vikings in training camp, or when they get on TV will see a defense that looks drastically different than what they’re used to. The Vikings have mostly operated with four defensive linemen on the trenches, with two or three linebackers behind them in some capacity.

This season with Ed Donatell joining the team, taking Vic Fangio’s 3-4 base defense with him, the Vikings are likely to operate with three defensive linemen with their hands in the dirt. Of course, it’s still football, meaning you’ll still see defensive formations change based on what the offense shows in addition to the down and distance, but the Vikings will show several unique defensive fronts.

It’s a big change, but this is why the front office placed a large focus on overhauling the front seven, bringing in new faces like nose tackle Harrison Phillips, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The Vikings should be able to rotate more players in and out, utilizing a variety of different sub-packages that allows them to be better prepared to stop the run when necessary yet also able to focus on restricting their opponent’s passing offense.

Testing the cornerback depth

The biggest drawback to the end of the Mike Zimmer era was an inability to get consistent cornerback play. By retaining Patrick Peterson, the Vikings ensured they had at least one extremely experienced, yet talented player who’s shown All-Pro potential in the past. That’s great, but teams routinely run out three our four receivers at a time, which can demand the same amount of cornerbacks to cover their speed.

Behind Peterson, the Vikings return Cameron Dantzler, who’s had an up-and-down career, but showed promise as a rookie. A new scheme and coach could be the confidence boost the 23-year-old needs too thrive.

At nickelback, the Vikings signed a slot specialist, in Chandon Sullivan, that’s expected to be his starting job from day one.

Behind Peterson, and Sullivan in the slot, the Vikings don’t have an established No. 2 corner. It’s expected to be Dantzler, but to be honest, the job is up for grabs. This is where Andrew Booth Jr, the team’s second-round pick comes into play. The 21-year-old former Clemson star has the potential to be a team’s shutdown corner, but how quickly can he contribute?

That’s what we’ll be watching during training camp, how fast can Booth get involved? And could Camryn Bynum’s role change from the starting safety to vying for more playing time at cornerback, as he did in college? Bynum showed his ability to cover and tackle, he figures to have a role somewhere within Donatell’s defense.

Can Kellen Mond beat out Sean Mannion as Captain Kirk’s backup?

Kellen Mond beating out Sean Mannion for the team’s backup quarterback role behind Kirk Cousins would be a great development. Not only for Mond but for the team’s potential future without Cousins. Mannion has the experience, being an NFL backup since 2015, and he may be able to help Cousins more throughout the week, helping him with the game-planning, but as far as actual playing ability? Mond has much more talent.

Mond just needs to catch up on the mental aspect of football, which now that he’s learning yet another new system in his second year in the league, it could take him a bit more time. Then again, he now has more of an offensive-minded coaching staff who should personally take more interest in the development of Mond, so he has a better chance of seeing the field this season, should anything happen to Cousins.

If Mond lights it up in training camp and preseason, keeping Mannion active on gameday (or even on the roster) will be extremely difficult.

