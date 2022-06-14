Minnesota Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum discusses Kevin O’Connell, 2022 season

Entering his second year in the NFL Minnesota Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum is expected to play a much larger role than he did as a rookie.

The former fourth-round pick from CAL joined Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno recently to discuss his humanitarian work in the Philippines following the devastating Typhoon Rai and other storms earlier in the year.

In the process, Bynum also opened up about the 2022 NFL season under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Everybody is just excited. One thing we have been focusing on is partnership with the teammates. Being able to go out with your teammates and paint-balling. Eat together. Doing that. Making it much more of a team.” Minnesota vikings’ Camryn Bynum on atmosphere under new head coach Kevin O’Connell

Related: Minnesota Vikings schedule and game-by-game predictions

Camryn Bynum looks to make that jump as a sophomore

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Having made the transition from cornerback to safety heading into the NFL, there’s a darn good chance that Bynum will play a larger role this season under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He didn’t see a whole bunch of time under defensive-minded former head coach Mike Zimmer as a rookie.

Camryn Bynum stats (2021): 28 tackles, 3 passes defended, 1 INT, 20.3 QB rating allowed

As you can see, he played pretty darn well in limited action. Bynum also discussed how much more comfortable he has been in his first full NFL offseason.

“Going into Year 1. And now going into Year 2, it feels like night and day. It’s crazy just the amount of reps. Just how much getting reps changes things.”

With some new pieces on a defense that took a step back under Zimmer last season, Bynum’s focus has also been on cultivating relationships with his teammates.

“Obviously, the new coaching staff is different. But it’s something we have to do as players to be able to know the guy next to us. Know his life story. Know how he reacts to coaching. Know how he reacts to confrontational issues. Just so you can become a better teammate. I think that’s what makes us a better team.” Camryn Bynum on team-building mentality

This will be key for Bynum and a Vikings defense that could have as many as five new starters in 2022.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors