Minnesota United’s Emanuel Reynoso cleared to return

Minnesota United FC star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to return to action by Major League Soccer, the club announced Tuesday.

Reynoso has missed the Loons’ first 11 games of the 2023 season after being suspended without pay by the league in February following his failure to report to preseason training camp.

A two-time MLS All-Star, Reynoso is not expected to play in Minnesota United’s match against the visiting Houston Dynamo on Wednesday or their road contest versus the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Reynoso, 27, led the Loons in goals (10) and assists (11) in 29 matches (all starts) last season.

He has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 matches (66 starts) over the past three seasons.

