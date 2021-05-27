4 blockbuster trades the Minnesota Timberwolves should make this summer

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off yet another disappointing non-playoff season. However, there’s some hope that they will turn it around after finishing with a 7-5 record over the final 12 games.

There’s been some Minnesota Timberwolves news heading into an all-important offseason for the franchise. This includes the possibility that front office head Gersson Rosas will look to pull off a blockbuster trade to help the likes of D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and stud young guard Anthony Edwards.

Below, we look at four blockbuster trades Minnesota must consider this offseason to break its playoff drought and become relevant on the broader NBA stage once again.

Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Pascal Siakam

Timberwolves get: Pascal Siakam

Raptors get: 2021 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, Ricky Rubio, Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley

This hypothetical trade would have to be done after the 2021 NBA Draft in August. Minnesota can’t move off its first-round pick until after the draft should it not head to the Golden State Warriors following the draft lottery. Remember, said selection is top-three protected in 2021 and unprotected in 2022. Right now, the Wolves have about a 27% chance of keeping said pick.

If they do, look for the Timberwolves to be proactive in adding a proven veteran rather than making a pick. That’s where Siakam comes into play. Despite a down 2020-21 season for the Raptors, he’s still a potential franchise cornerstone. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past two seasons. He’d form a tremendous inside pairing with Towns.

As for Toronto, the current iteration of this team is nowhere near a title contender. The Raptors just finished up shop on a disappointing 27-45 season and could lose franchise stalwart Kyle Lowry in free agency. Moving off Siakam for two valuable picks and a potential top-notch scorer in Beasley would make sense.

Minnesota Timberwolves trade Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves get: Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Vernon Carey Jr., two first-round picks

Hornets get: Karl-Anthony Towns

Hear me out for a second before jumping all over this hypothetical Timberwolves trade. Perhaps, Rosas thinks it’s time to build around the backcourt duo of Russell and Edwards. If that is indeed the case, trading Towns while he still has some value makes a ton of sense.

This scenario includes Minnesota adding a potential 20-point per game scorer in Hayward at the wing while bringing in a starter-caliber power forward in Washington. It also nabs the Hornets’ lottery pick in 2021 and an unprotected 2022 selection. This would give Minnesota a ton of avenues to pursue when it comes to other potential trades. But a core four of Russell, Edwards, Hayward and Washington would be a tremendous start.

As for the Hornets, it’s all about building around stud guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Acquiring an offensive-minded Karl-Anthony Towns as an inside presence could help Michael Jordan’s squad return to relevance on the broader NBA stage.

Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Myles Turner

Timberwolves get: Myles Turner

Pacers get: Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver

Towns is just not a good defensive presence in the low-post. This has held the Timberwolves back a great deal in recent seasons. It might now be time to get him a core defender in the frontcourt. While a Turner-Towns pairing might run contrary to the modern NBA, it makes sense for Minnesota. KAT can play more of the traditional power forward role due to his outside shooting ability. Turner might be the single-best interior defender in the NBA.

Adding to Timberwolves rumors suggesting a blockbuster trade could be in the cards is the fact that Turner has been on the block for some time now. Indiana is also coming off a sorely disappointing season. Teaming Beasley up with Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis would give the Pacers three 20-point scorers.

Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Harrison Barnes

Timberwolves get: Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III

Kings get: Malik Beasley, Ricky Rubio, future first-round pick

Timberwolves news this offseason will likely point in the direction of the team adding to its frontcourt. If Minnesota has to send its first-round pick to the Warriors and pushes back against a Karl-Anthony Towns trade, this might be the likeliest scenario.

By now, it’s known that the 22-year-old Bagley has fallen out of favor in Sacramento. He will be moved this summer. Why not take a chance that he can resurrect his career next to KAT in Minnesota? Meanwhile, Barnes remains one of the most-underrated three-and-D wings in the Association. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 39% shooting from distance a season ago.

In reality, this might be the best move Minnesota could make. A starting five of D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Karl-Anthony Towns would compete for a playoff spot out west. It also wouldn’t impact the Timberwolves’ stockpile of draft picks too much.