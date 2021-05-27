NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters

NBA trade rumors will soon start picking up steam now that what promises to be an event-filled offseason is on the horizon. Some teams will look to move off expensive stars as a way to save cash. Others are going to go all in with their championship windows still wide open.

Will the Los Angeles Lakers pull off a big move or two? Back east, the New York Knicks will be linked to a ton of big names after they end up finishing up shop on a surprising 2020-21 season.

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors this summer.

Updated: May 27, 2:44 PM EST

Blockbuster Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Draft trade

Minnesota only has a 27.6% chance of keeping its top-three protected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. If said selection falls outside of the top-three, it heads to the Golden State Warriors. If it is indeed top-three, there’s a good chance that the Timberwolves will look to use said selection in a blockbuster trade.

“If they keep their pick, that means it fell in the top three. If you’re Minnesota and you keep the pick, you haven’t made the playoffs in three years, you haven’t made noise as a contender since 2004, and you want to show to your franchise player this is a team where you can contend for many years to come, I think they’re going to make a major splash. I expect them to try to get aggressive and get a really good impact player,” Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype noted.

With D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and stud rookie Anthony Edwards in the mix to close out the 2020-21 season, Minnesota finished with a solid 7-5 record over its final 12 games. Getting an immediate-impact performer with that top-three pick would help the Wolves break out of their current funk.

NBA Draft tiebreakers

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery will be held on June 22 with the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic boasting the best odds to nab the No. 1 pick. However, tiebreakers were also held for picks, both in the lottery and for playoff teams.

Sources: 2021 NBA Draft Tiebreakers:



4: Oklahoma City over Cleveland

8: Chicago, then Sacramento, then New Orleans

11. Charlotte over San Antonio

19. New York over Atlanta

21. Dallas

22. Lakers

25. Clippers

26. Denver — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2021

Kelly Oubre targeting $20 million annually on long-term deal

April 27, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward and impending free agent Kelly Oubre missed the final 10 games of his initial season with the team due to a wrist injury. Prior to going down, the 25-year-old wing had been playing at a high level — averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in his final 34 games.

According to this note from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Oubre believes he can get $20 million annually on a long-term deal during NBA free agency. This could potentially lead to his departure from the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr said they’d welcome him back as a bench option. With Klay Thompson set to return at the two-guard and an improved Andrew Wiggins manning the three, there might not be any room for Oubre in Golden State moving forward.

Updated: May 25, 11:01 PM EST

Chris Paul likely to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns during NBA free agency

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul just finished up shop on a tremendous initial regular season with the Phoenix Suns, helping them to one of their most-successful finishes in franchise history.

Paul, 35, has a player option for the 2021-22 season for a cool $44.2 million. Whether he exercises it or opts out for one final multi-year deal, the expectation is that Paul will return to the Suns. At the very least, that’s what NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is hearing.

Update: May 24, 9:14 PM EST

Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana Pacers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After an ugly performance in a play-in loss to the Washington Wizards earlier in May, this summer is going to be interesting for an underperforming Pacers squad. That could include moving on from head coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one season. Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard would not commit to him during a season-ending press conference recently.

As for holdovers from the Pacers’ roster, it appears that Pritchard is going to decide between complete rebuild or adding to Indiana’s core group.

#Pacers president Kevin Pritchard: "I don't want to be in the middle ground. I want to get in or get out. Out means getting picks (and flipping the roster)." — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) May 24, 2021

While the general manager did indicate that he views big men Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis to be core members of the Pacers, there’s an open question whether the two can coexist. If Indiana does tear this thing apart, they will be the big names to watch as NBA trade rumors pick up steam here soon.

Golden State Warriors not looking to trade James Wiseman

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After a somewhat promising start, Wiseman’s rookie season for the Warriors became a wash. The former No. 2 overall pick appeared in just 39-of-72 games, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while struggling with the nuances of the NBA. It has led to some speculation that Golden State might might look to move Wiseman after it barely missed out on the playoffs. That’s unlikely to be the case.

“I think he can be helpful in the future and in the present,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters during his season-ending press conference. Whether that is the case depends heavily on the Warriors’ direction during the summer. They expect to be active.

Updated: May 23, 9:00 PM EST

Chicago Bulls star Lauri Markkanen wants to play for the Dallas Mavericks?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of what happens in the NBA Playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks are going to have to make some decisions. That includes whether to keep struggling big man Kristaps Porzingis or find someone else to help Luka Doncic. It appears that Chicago Bulls stretch forward and impending restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen would like to help Dallas make that decision.

“The one place he privately wants to land is with the Mavericks, joining guard Luka Doncic and big man Kristaps Porzingis,” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported recently.

That would certainly be one interesting trio right there. Still only 24 years old, Markkanen is coming off a 2020-21 NBA season that saw him average 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field. Dallas should have the cap space to sign him to a lucrative offer sheet, too.

Draymond Green has interesting take as Golden State Warriors prepare for the offseason

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Following their ugly loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be busy this coming summer. That pretty much sits well with star forward Draymond Green, who had this interesting assessment of where the team is at.

“We’re not in the playoffs, so we’re a ways away,” Green said following Golden State’s season-ending loss. NBA rumors continue to persist that the Warriors will be looking to make a big move during the summer. They have the assets in what will likely be two first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and some young players to add a third star. Green and Stephen Curry are expected to be heavily involved in roster decisions this summer.

Updated: May 16, 2:18 PM EST

How Victor Oladipo injury impacts Miami Heat offseason plans

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

When Miami acquired All-Star guard Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline, the idea was for him to be a long-term option out on the perimeter with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Unfortunately, Oladipo played just four games for Miami before suffering a quad injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he might be lost for the entire 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery.

Slated to become a free agent, this will obviously impact Oladipo’s market. It is also going to change things up for the Heat. They will have money to sign a max-contract player during the summer. They are also going to have to retain restricted free agent Duncan Robinson on a deal that will likely cost $20 million annually. With Oladipo seemingly not an option for next season, Kyle Lowry might now be Miami’s central focus. Time will tell on that front.

Updated: May 13, 1:21 PM EST

NBA trade rumors: Chicago Bulls could target Bradley Beal

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no telling whether the Washington Wizards will make high-scoring guard Bradley Beal available during the summer. Right now, things are not pointing in that direction. But for some reason, if he were made available, the Bulls will have interest. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago notes that there’s been “speculative talk” that Chicago could make a play for Beal. He has a relationship with Bulls head coach Bill Donovan dating back to their days with the Florida Gators. A move of this ilk would likely require Chicago giving up Zach LaVine considering the bounty of draft picks it yielded to the Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline.

New York Knicks to make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We already know that New York plans on being active during the summer. Could that now include 21-year-old forward Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies? According to Marc Berman of the NY Post, Memphis is not sold on Jackson being able to contribute consistently given his injury issues. He suffered a torn meniscus in the knee last August and has suited up in just nine games this season. Meanwhile, New York was intrigued with Jackson Jr. before Memphis selected him fourth overall back in 2018. This could be something to keep an eye on during the summer.

Updated: May 10, 8:44 PM EST

NBA trade rumors: Could we see a blockbuster atop the 2021 draft?

Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Rockets are on the verge of clinching the No. 1 spot in the NBA Draft lottery. In no way does that mean they are guaranteed to pick atop the annual event. If said selection lands outside of the top three, Houston will send it to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, there’s a good chance that the top-three protected pick that the Golden State Warriors own from the Minnesota Timberwolves will convey this year.

That could lead to some surprising trades once the NBA Draft comes calling. In particular, there’s a solid chance that the free-falling Thunder will have two selections within the top five. If so, they might look to move one for a proven star. Depending on where the Warriors select and if they own Minnesota’s pick this year, the same thing can be said about Golden State.

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson looking at huge payday?

Mike Stobe/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted free agent back in 2018, this former Michigan star has gone from being a two-way player to a lethal shooter on the outside. Robinson, 27, just became the quickest player in NBA history to hit 500 three-pointers. He’s shooting at a 42% mark from distance in his career.

Set to become a restricted free agent during the summer, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Robinson could receive $20 million annually. There’s a chance that the Heat let him walk for nothing in an attempt to keep the large amount of cap room they possess. However, getting something in return could make sense.

Kyle Lowry remains on the New York Knicks’ radar

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to the March 25 NBA trade deadline, New York was linked to this six-time All-Star from the Toronto Raptors. In fact, it looked like the struggling Raptors would move off the impending free agent. That did not happen. Now, with free agency approaching, the two sides could be headed for a divorce.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks will pursue Lowry as a free agent this coming summer. While New York could opt to sign him outright with its cap room, a sign-and-trade might make sense for both sides. It would enable the Knicks to add another max-contract player while giving the retooling Raptors something in return. Lowry, 35, is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 assists on the season.

NBA trade rumors: Chicago Bulls targeting point guards

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in a trade with the Orlando Magic, Chicago is still looking to upgrade its roster. That could include adding a traditional point guard to team up with Zach LaVine out on the perimeter. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are expected to look into free-agent point guards. That includes Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago was linked to Ball ahead of the NBA trade deadline in March. Now that he’s slated to become a restricted free agent, the team might circle back around to this possibility. With Ball looking at roughly $20 million annually, and the Bulls expected to be $12.6 million under the estimated cap, a sign-and-trade would be the name of the game.