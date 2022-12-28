Minnesota-Alcorn St. canceled over travel issues

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The final nonconference game for both Minnesota and Alcorn State, scheduled for Thursday at Minneapolis, was canceled.

Minnesota cited travel-related complications for Alcorn State as the reason for the cancellation.

The Golden Gophers (6-6) are scheduled to play Tuesday at Wisconsin in a return to Big Ten Conference action. Minnesota has not played since a 58-55 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 22.

Alcorn State (3-9) is scheduled to open SWAC play at home Monday against Jackson State.

–Field Level Media