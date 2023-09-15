New York Yankees among MLB teams already linked to potential Mike Trout trade in 2024

The Los Angeles Angels are already expected to lose Shohei Ohtani this winter in MLB free agency. Now, there’s an increasing possibility that All-Star outfielder Mike Trout could be traded this offseason.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, has only played in three postseason games in his pro career. The 11-time All-Star’s lone postseason experience came in 2014, a three-game sweep in the American League Division Series to the Kansas City Royals.

Mike Trout career stats: .301/.412/.582, .994 OPS, 368 home runs, 940 RBI, 206 steals

Repeated efforts to try and turn the Angels’ roster into a playoff contender have fallen short. Most recently, Los Angeles went all-in at the 2023 MLB trade deadline by trading much of their farm system for win-now additions.

Instead of climbing up the standings, Los Angeles plummeted and has one of the worst records in MLB over the last two months. The Angels ultimately waived every player they acquired, turning the roster over to close out the year. Now, Trout’s name has surfaced in trade rumors.

Mike Trout contract: $35.541 million salary (2024-2030)

According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, many around MLB believe the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies would have a “bit of interest” in acquiring Trout if he’s made available. However, the interest would be conditional.

Executives who spoke to Heyman said the only way Los Angeles has a legitimate trade market for Trout this winter is if it eats a portion of his contract. He’s owed $35 million annually over the next seven years and with his durability already being an issue, the contract will look even worse over time.

However, Trout is a Philadelphia native and would give the Phillies two hitters with multiple MVPs. Plus, his arrival would provide the lineup with more power and run production. Not only that, he would be well-liked in the clubhouse and his arrival would be welcomed by the fan base.

As for the Yankees, any interest in Trout would likely be highly conditional. The contracts of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole already give New York one of the highest payrolls in MLB moving forward. Trout would be another injury-prone and highly-paid player added to the roster, but his impact with the bat and his popularity would make him a valuable addition for the Yankees.