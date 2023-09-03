Mike Trout to have ‘conversations’ with Los Angeles Angels this winter to discuss his future

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout last played in an MLB playoff game on October 5, 2014. With the Angels on the brink of extending one of the longest playoff droughts in MLB, the three-time AL MVP seems to now be contemplating his future.

After taking an aggressive all-in approach at the MLB trade deadline, Los Angeles collapsed. The Angels have one of the worst records in MLB over the last two months, taking them out of the playoff picture. Along the way, Trout and Shohei Ohtani suffered significant injuries.

Related: Doctors believe Shohei Ohtani shouldn’t play baseball in 2024

Mike Trout contract: $35.541 million salary (2024-2030)

With Ohtani potentially departing in free agency this winter, Los Angeles faces even more questions about what steps it will take this offseason. While fans will have to wait months for any kind of insight into the team’s plans, Trout plans to find out directly from the front office in a process that could significantly impact his future.

Related: MLB games today

Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that he plans to have conversations with Angels’ officials this offseason about the front office’s plans for 2024 and what direction the team wants to take long-term.

“When it’s brought up in the offseason, you’ve obviously got to talk about it, and think about it. I haven’t thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is.” Mike Trout on plans to discuss future with Los Angeles Angels

One issue Los Angeles must take into account is Trout’s lack of durability. From 2020-’21, he played a combined 89 games. While the All-Star outfielder played in 119 contests in 2022, his second time playing 100-plus games in four years, he’s been especially absent late in the year.

Trout didn’t play another game in 2021 after suffering a right calf strain on May 17 and it wasn’t revealed until months later, after he was shut down for the year, that he suffered a torn calf muscle. In 2022, he was diagnosed with a rare back disorder known as costovertebral dysfunction.

It significantly complicates things both with his contract and the Angels’ long-term planning. Trout is still one of the best players in baseball when healthy, but he hasn’t demonstrated that he can stay on the field and it’ll only get worse as he ages.

Mike Trout career stats: .301/.412/.582, .994 OPS, 368 home runs, 940 RBI, 206 steals

A majority of the Angels’ moves in recent years – ranging from the Anthony Rendon contract to their moves in 2023 – have backfired. As their postseason drought extends another year, it appears Trout is ready to see if Los Angeles is truly the place where he wants to finish his career.